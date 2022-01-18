Federal security officials discovered almost double the number of firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2021 as the prior year, according to data submitted by the
Transportation Security Administration.
TSA officers uncovered the 254 arms during routine screening of carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints. That’s up from 105 discovered in 2020 and 194 in 2019. The dramatic drop in 2020 is attributed to the coronavirus severely curtailing air travel that year.
Of the North Carolina airports reporting:
* 106 firearms were discovered at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte. That’s up from 55 in 2020.
* 100 firearms were discovered at Raleigh Durham International Airport, up from 33 in 2020.
* 12 were found at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, up from six the prior year.
* 15 were found at Asheville Regional Airport, up from 5 in 2020.
* Six were discovered at Wilmington International in 2021, up from three the prior year.
* four were found at Fayetteville Regional Airport, up from two in 2020.
Only the airports in Greensboro and Wilmington saw fewer discovered firearms in 2021 compared to 2019.
According to TSA statistics, approximately 585 million passengers and crew were screened in 2021 at airports nationwide. That figure represents an 81 percent increase over the approximately 324 million screened in 2020.
Statewide in 2021, TSA screened approximately 15.56 million departing travelers at North Carolina airports, matching the national increase of 81 percent.
Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 97,999 passengers screened. In North Carolina, the rate was even higher with one firearm discovered for every 61,275 passengers screened.
In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.
The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $13,900 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.
In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.
At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.