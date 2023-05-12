Moore County’s fire services have grown — physically and qualitatively — in the last eight years through the fixed fire tax rate the county Board of Commissioners first adopted in 2015.
A change in that rate is on the horizon. And much like the county’s property tax rate is likely to decrease with the new fiscal year, public safety officials anticipate rolling back that fire tax a bit as well, but they expect funding to remain level.
“We’re still going to present a main fire tax that will be presented at the May 16 meeting of what the tax rate will be for the fire protection in the unincorporated areas. I don’t see many changes on how the fire departments are funding going forward,” Moore County Public Safety Director Bryan Phillips said. “The tax rate will drop, but it will still have a positive impact in terms of revenue for fire protection.”
The word “tax” can sit uneasily with the public, but recent additions to two fire departments in the unincorporated part of the county have been visible manifestations of what those tax dollars were intended to accomplish.
By the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, two new fire stations will be completed. One is on Youngs Road in the Southern Pines area to serve an underprotected area with some of the highest home insurance rates because of its distance from the Southern Pines and Cypress Pointe Fire Departments. The other new station will update the High Falls Fire Department, which has outgrown its current station on N.C. 22.
“There were some (ISO) Class 10 (properties) out in that area between Cypress Pointe and Southern Pines,” Phillips said, talking about the need for a fourth Cypress Pointe station. “What it has done is help High Falls build a new station. They’ve been in that station approximately 50 years and have outgrown it. There was no room for growth, and this new station will help meet their needs with future growth.”
Phillips said that every fire department in the county has improved its insurance rating, known as International Organization for Standardization grades. Those grades evaluate homeowners’ fire districts and set their insurance rates based on the level, proximity and quality of available service. The better the service, the lower the rating, so an area with an ISO rating of 10 had much higher insurance costs than an area with an ISO rating of 5.
No Moore County fire department will have a rating worse than a 5, but property in each department’s fire district can have a higher rating due to its distance from a fire department.
The Cypress Pointe Station 4 on Youngs Road received its certificate of occupancy last week and is expected to be moved in by July. That site will also house a Moore County EMS ambulance and personnel, along with fire equipment. High Falls is expected to move into its new six-bay fire station on North Moore Road in a few weeks, Phillips said.
New fire districts will have to be established with the two new stations that are expected to be approved by the Board of Commissioners in June, and then for final approval from the state.
These projects were part of the long-term planning of the Moore County Fire Commission that was put into place with the start of the fire tax in 2015. Equipment and other resources have been provided to all 16 fire departments in the county, with a few more projects in the works for this current strategic plan.
“Once we get all that done, we will reevaluate going forward for the next strategic plan on where construction is going to be, where growth is going to take us, and how we can improve people’s service level,” Phillips said. “We want to improve the insurance level, but service level is far more important than insurance rating. You can build all these stations, but if you don’t have the personnel to turn them out, it’s a showcase.”
Both of the new fire stations are in incorporated areas in the county, which struggled to finance the departments before the flat rate was put into place.
“The unincorporated, that’s where the fire tax affects the most,” Phillips said. “Every unincorporated fire department has some form of paid staff at the station on a regular basis. Prior to the funding formula, it was hit or miss.”
He added: “That funds the unincorporated 100 percent, and we have contracts with the municipal partners, so they get some funding from that.”
The current fire tax rate is 10.5 cents per $100 valuation of property. The funding schedule started at 8 cents in 2015.
Before the tax rate was put into place, all 16 fire districts had a separate rate, ranging from 4 cents in Seven Lakes, to 11.1 cents in Crains Creek.
The funding formula before didn’t bring the same weight for the unincorporated areas.
“One penny in Westmoore/High Falls does not equal one penny in Seven Lakes. That’s really the pretense of why we went to a flat fire tax rate. Everybody can respond with the same apparatus, and citizens don’t generally care what name is on that apparatus when they have that emergency. They just want somebody there to take care of them, put their fire out and make everything better for them,” Phillips said. “It helped level the playing field so that everybody can have the proper equipment, proper personnel and proper resources to respond to their district and their automatic aid requests.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(2) comments
Fire protection is good, but not at any cost. How many actual house or business fires do we have each year? Not counting frying pan fires and fender-bender calls. I’ve heard the number can be counted on two hands. And then there are the costs. There are plenty of low-cost, modular, pre-engineered designs available. A fire station doesn’t need to be much more than a big garage, anyway. We can not afford to keep building Taj Mahals like the new fire station near the airport. Our nation is $32T in debt. The consequences for runaway government spending and the invasion of illegal aliens across our borders will cost us all dearly.
Is there actually anything that you do not complain about or comment on Kent? I imagine your house could be burning down and you would complain about them having had training that was too "woke" for you prior to arriving.
