An outside fire on Linden Road near the Pinewild community in Pinehurst has resulted in more than 1,200 residence without power in the area, according to a post on the Village of Pinehurst‘s Facebook page.
According to Kristin Bunton, communications specialist for the village, there are no injuries or anyone in danger as a result of the fire that is believed to have been started by a downed power line or blown transformer.
The post said that the fire is “under control“ at this time, and residents are asked to avoid the area.
Duke Energy is aware of the outages, and power is estimated to be restored by midnight on Friday, according to the power company’s website. As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Duke said 1,646 customers in the area were without power.
Moore County was placed under a Fire Weather Watch by the National Weather Service on Thursday. That watch runs until 7 p.m. on Friday.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.