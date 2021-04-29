E1A47BFA-1BB2-4E5D-B836-6EBBE4E92A99.jpeg

A fire on Linden Road has knocked out power to more than 1,000 Pinehurst residents on Thursday evening. The fire is under control, according to a post on the Village of Pinehurst’s Facebook page.

 Village of Pinehurst Facebook

An outside fire on Linden Road near the Pinewild community in Pinehurst has resulted in more than 1,200 residence without power in the area, according to a post on the Village of Pinehurst‘s Facebook page.

According to Kristin Bunton, communications specialist for the village, there are no injuries or anyone in danger as a result of the fire that is believed to have been started by a downed power line or blown transformer.

The post said that the fire is “under control“ at this time, and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Duke Energy is aware of the outages, and power is estimated to be restored by midnight on Friday, according to the power company’s website. As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Duke said 1,646 customers in the area were without power.

Moore County was placed under a Fire Weather Watch by the National Weather Service on Thursday. That watch runs until 7 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days