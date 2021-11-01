A home on Murdocksville Road outside of Carthage was destroyed by fire Monday morning, and the status of homeowner is uncertain.
A structure fire call came out shortly after 10 a.m. Monday for a home at 373 Murdocksville Road. Fire departments from Carthage, Eastwood and Southern Pines responded to the scene and contained the fire.
Neighbor Terry McNeill said he “heard an explosion” that shook his house. Other neighbors stood on the shoulder of the road as they watched firefighters douse the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.