Maintenance workers from Pinehurst Resort look over the smokehouse at Pinehurst Brewing Company that caught fire on Thursday.

A fire started in the smokehouse building at Pinehurst Brewing Company on Thursday before noon, and no injuries or other damage occured, according to officials at Pinehurst Resort.

Matt Massei, executive vice president of Pinehurst Resort, said he was notified about the fire at the smokehouse around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the fire had been extinguished upon his arrival.

Caution tape hangs around the smokehouse at Pinehurst Brewing Company.

"Thankfully this fire was contained solely to the smokehouse and it didn't spread to the other buildings," Massei said. "We are very fortunate because we were still able to serve people lunch after this happened."

The smokehouse that was damaged had two smokers that were smoking meat when the fire started, according to Massei. He said that the plan is to rebuild the smokehouse back.

The smoked meats have been a staple on the menu at the resort's brewing company since it opened in September 2018, and in the interim will use a portable smoker to try and continue to serve the normal menu, Massei said.

This story is still developing.

