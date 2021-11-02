The body of a man was recovered Monday following a structure fire that destroyed a home on Murdocksville Road outside of Carthage, authorities on the scene confirmed.
The fire call came out shortly after 10 a.m. Monday for a home at 373 Murdocksville Road. Fire departments from Carthage, Eastwood, Seven Lakes and Southern Pines responded to the scene and contained the fire.
The identity of the body found had not been confirmed as of Tuesday, Moore County Public Safety Director Brian Phillips said. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.
Neighbor Terry McNeill said he “heard an explosion” that shook his house. Other neighbors stood on the shoulder of the road as they watched firefighters douse the flames.
Most of the front wall of the cinderblock home had collapsed and the interior of the home could be seen from the road while fire authorities investigated the scene.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives came to the scene and investigate. Phillips said the fire is still under investigation while both agencies look through stuff.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.