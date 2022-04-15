Famed New Orleans Jazz trumpeter Leroy Jones will headline the Come Sunday Jazz Brunch at the Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities on Sunday, April 24. Jones, a member of the New Orleans Jazz Hall of Fame, has led the Leroy Jones Quintet for decades and has notably toured with Della Reese, Eddie Vinson and Harry Connick Jr. Since 2004, he has made appearances with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Dr. John.
"Getting a guy like Leroy Jones in your band is like getting LeBron James in your band. You know that every single time you go out on the stage, there's going to be fireworks," mused Harry Connick Jr.
Jones has a unique sound and style, effortlessly blending the swing and musical sensibilities of Louis Armstrong with the spritely lines and phrasing of the Bebop Era and beyond. The late Charlie Sims, chef and co-owner of the renowned Donna's Bar & Grill, a New Orleans musical institution, said, "You can always tell Leroy's horn when you hear it. You know it's Leroy — there's only one horn like that, Leroy Jones!"
At the tender age of 12, Jones became a leader in Danny Barker's Fairview Baptist Church Marching Band. The young brass band became so popular that the local musicians union forced them to disband. The 16-year-old Leroy Jones joined the union and formed his own Hurricane Brass Band. These two bands, along with the emergence of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band in the late 1970s, rescued the unique brass band tradition of New Orleans, which had deteriorated significantly in the 1950s and ‘60s. New Orleans now boasts more brass bands than ever before.
Born and raised in New Orleans, Jones remains a staple of the Crescent City music scene. You might catch him pedaling his bicycle from the Tremé across North Rampart Street into the French Quarter to a gig at Preservation Hall or the Palm Court Jazz Cafe.
Jones says the goal of his music is to "sum up all those great experiences and influences” and “to make sure that the great music of New Orleans is performed authentically and with great respect for the artists who came before me. Not in an old-fashioned way, but with a modern swing that comes from my love of bebop and other forms of modern jazz."
The Sunday, April 24 event features Leroy Jones in quartet form and is presented in partnership with UNC Pembroke’s Department of Music. It is the second in the three-part Spring 2022 Come Sunday Jazz Brunch series, sponsored by Aging Outreach Services and Ward Productions, and takes place outdoors from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with local cuisine courtesy of Genuine Hospitality Catering.
Ticket options include Band and Brunch or Music only (cash bar); kids 12 and under, free (brunch additional). Bring your own chairs or opt for a VIP Table for six with umbrella, chairs and the best seats in the house. Please visit weymouthcenter.org for tickets.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines.
Dr. Aaron Vandermeer is chair of the Music Department and Coordinator of Jazz Studies at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He holds degrees in Brass Pedagogy (DM) and Jazz Studies (MM) from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, in Bloomington, where he studied with NEA Jazz Master David N. Baker. His areas of scholarly interest include the brass bands of New Orleans and trumpeter Leroy Jones, the music of Billy Strayhorn, and the state of Jazz instruction in the public school system.
