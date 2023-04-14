A UNC vice chancellor, the president of Edgecombe Community College and North Carolina’s assistant agriculture commissioner are in the running to become Sandhills Community College’s next president.
The college’s Board of Trustees selected the three finalists Friday afternoon from an original pool of 84 applicants. Candidates applied from around the United States, but all three finalists — Charles Marshall, Gregory K. McLeod and Alexander “Sandy” Stewart — have roots and extensive experience in North Carolina.
“I’m really proud of the board. It was a very difficult process and we think we have three very good candidates. We’re excited about making our final decision at the end of next week,” said Larry Caddell, the trustees’ vice chair.
Charles Marshall is currently Vice Chancellor and General Counsel at UNC-Chapel Hill. He is a member of the chancellor’s senior executive team, supervises the Director of University Governance and leads the Office of University Counsel. Marshall is originally from Charlotte and holds a JD and bachelor’s degree from UNC.
Before he was hired by the university in 2019, Marshall was a partner at Brooks Pierce in Raleigh, practicing complex litigation and media law. His prior experience also includes four years working as an appellate lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice and two years as a policy advisor to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.
Marshall is involved with community affordable housing and urban ministry programs in Wake County. He and his family lived in Southern Pines for a year early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greg McLeod has worked in community colleges since 2001, serving in Florida and Virginia before becoming president of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro in 2018.
He attended UNC-Chapel Hill on an N.C. Teaching Fellows scholarship and started his career in education as a middle and high school math teacher. McLeod later earned a master’s degree in training and development at N.C. State and a doctorate in leadership and education from Barry University in Florida.
Over the years he has mentored middle school, high school and college students over the years and teaches math and college success classes at Edgecombe as his schedule allows. McLeod is also a member of the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Economic and Workforce Development and serves as vice-chair of the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents’ legislative and policy committee.
Sandy Stewart is a Moore County native who has been assistant commissioner of agricultural services at the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services since 2018. He holds masters and doctoral degrees in crop science from N.C. State University.
Stewart previously directed the state agriculture department’s research stations division, which is responsible for managing 18 agriculture research facilities in partnership with N.C. State and N.C. A&T State universities. He has also been a faculty member as an extension tobacco specialist at N.C. State and as an extension cotton specialist at Louisiana State University, and has managed crop research in the private sector.
Stewart is an elder at Union Presbyterian Church and lives near Carthage on his family’s working farm of nearly 250 years. He previously served on Sandhills’ Board of Trustees.
Sandhills’ trustees have submitted the three finalists to the State Board of Community Colleges for approval.
“We've worked together on this from Day One, and staff members that also serve on the committee have done a great job, so we’re looking forward to next week and hopefully the state board will move on this pretty quickly,” said Caddell.
Having selected the finalists through virtual interviews, they are planning to interview the three finalists in-person this week.
The Board of Trustees has set an April 20 meeting to vote for its top candidate. Their selection will be approved by the state board before the trustees announce a hire.
