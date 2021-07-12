The municipal candidate filing period runs through this week, ending at noon on Friday, July 16. There are a total of 37 seats that will be determined by voters in November.
Several races, most notably Cameron and Pinebluff, have yet to attract candidates according to the most recent Moore County Board of Elections report.
Current candidate filing list:
* Aberdeen: Mayor Robbie Farrell is running for re-election for a four-year term in the mayoral seat. Also on the ballot, incumbent Wilma Laney, Timothy Helms and Tim Marcham are seeking one of two open Commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Cameron: No candidates have filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term), two Commissioners (4-year term), and two Commissioners (unexpired, 2-year term).
* Carthage: Patty Kempton, Kevin Lewis, Anton Sadovnikov, Brent Tanner and former commissioner George Wilson, Jr. have filed for one of three open Commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Foxfire: Paul Canup, Jason Daily, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Kevin Robbins, and Gary Samuels have filed for one of three Councilmember seats (4-year term); and Nancy Certain has filed for the unexpired Councilmember seat (2-year term).
* Pinebluff: No candidates have filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term) or two Commissioners seats (4-year term),
* Pinehurst: Incumbent Kevin Drum, Jeff Morgan, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack have filed for one of two Councilmembers seats (4-year term).
* Robbins: No candidates have filed for the unexpired mayoral seat (2-year term). Jody Britt and Benjamin Reynolds have filed for one of three Commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Southern Pines: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor, and incumbent Mike Saulnier have filed for one of two Councilmember seats (4-year term).
* Taylortown: Nadine Moody, incumbents Mitchell Ratliff and Marvin Taylor, and Mayor James Lattimore Thompson have filed for one of five Councilmember seats (2-year term).
* Vass: Commissioner George Blackwell, Jr. and incumbent Angela Vacek have filed for the mayoral seat (2-year term). Todd McLeod, Emily Oldham, and T.J. Watson have filed for one of two Commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Whispering Pines: Richard Casey, incumbents Andy Conway and Pamela Harris, Dean Kalles, and Linda Vandercook have filed for one of three Councilmember seats (4-year term).
All town elections are nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality method, except for Southern Pines. Its elections are nonpartisan with a nonpartisan primary held in October if the number of candidates exceeds twice the number of seats to be elected.
All candidates must be registered voters living within the respective municipality’s limits. They also must comply with state campaign finance laws to include establishing a candidate campaign committee. Moore County municipalities have set their filing fees at $5, except for the town of Robbins, which has a $10 filing fee.
Notices of candidacy are filed in the offices of the Moore County Board of Elections, 700 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage. Persons interested in filing for office may contact them by phone (910) 947-3868, by email at elections@moorecountync.gov , or by visiting their office. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
