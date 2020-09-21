Construction of the fourth phase of the East Moore County Water District is set to commence. Plans fall for extending the existing primary 6-inch water line 46,300 feet, in addition to scheduled extensions of 4-inch and 2-inch lines in the Eastwood area.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the East Moore Water District (EMWD) Board, adopted a bond order and resolution to proceed with interim financing of a $1.4 million USDA loan last week. The project also received a $1.1 million USDA grant.
“They finally got their water. We’ve been working on this for at least 10 years,” said County Commissioner Catherine Graham.
Public Works Director Randy Gould said the citizens of the Eastwood area were to be commended for assisting with the project planning. The new water lines will provide service for more than 100 households.
“They did all the legwork and helped us identify the needs. It is good to see this coming to fruition,” Gould said.
Formed in 2000, the EMWD sprawls across central Moore County, from east of Vass to Eastwood and Carthage. The district is managed by the county's Public Works Department but is separate from the county-owned utilities serving Pinehurst, Seven Lakes, Vass and several smaller communities.
The district emerged through recognition of urgent water needs in rural areas in the eastern part of the county. Wells often went dry, well drillers had difficulty finding water, and some residents were buying water in bulk commercially for storage in individual tanks.
However, running water lines in rural areas can be financially impractical. The USDA-Rural Development loan program was the source of millions of dollars in grants and low-interest loans secured to construct the four phases of the EMWD.
Phase 1 began in 2003 with a $1.4 million USDA grant and $1.8 million USDA loan, in addition to $300,000 from the general fund and $400,000 from the NC Rural Center. Phase 2 kicked off in 2008 with a $3.15 million grant and $4 million loan. Phase 3 followed in 2012 with water lines extended along N.C. 73 towards West End with a $5 million loan. Phase 4 will add 113 customers to the system using funding from a $1.1 million USDA grant and $1.4 USDA loan.
In total, more than 2,700 households have signed up for the EMWD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.