The Moore County Board of Education will consider approving a sales agreement for the old Aberdeen Primary campus on Monday, nearly two years since the property ceased to function as a school.
The seven-acre parcel on Keyser Street is one of four campuses that the prior school board declared surplus in 2020 with the opening of the new Aberdeen and Southern Pines elementary schools. The other three — Aberdeen Elementary, Southern Pines Elementary and Southern Pines Primary — sold in 2021.
A $400,000 offer on Aberdeen Primary from homebuilder Ron Jackson’s Drain the Swamp, LLC stands unchallenged at the end of a three-month bidding process.
Selling the surplus schools has been a slow process. First the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the district in putting the old Aberdeen schools up for bid.
Then after the district identified high bidders and went to move forward with the sales, potential buyers for both the old Aberdeen Elementary and Aberdeen Primary campuses dropped out.
The town of Aberdeen then offered to buy the old elementary school on U.S. 1, and negotiated a private sale with the school board. Aberdeen Elementary previously served students in grades three through five, while Aberdeen Primary was a K-2 school.
Bids reopened in January for the former Aberdeen Primary with a $200,000 starting bid, also from Jackson. A Charlotte-area design group also bid on the property.
“Of course the sale is not final until you as a board were to approve that purchase contract, and you may accept that offer from Drain the Swamp or you may reject it and open it back up in some way,” Interim Superintendent Tim Locklair told the board this past week.
The second round of bidding produced an unchallenged offer more quickly than the first, which took seven months and finished at $473,100. But that high bidder, who planned to convert the old school into a community center, was unable to secure financing when the time came to close on the sale.
If the school board approves a sale to Drain the Swamp, Aberdeen Primary will be the only one of the four campuses to sell via competitive bidding to a private party. The old Southern Pines Elementary on May Street sold to a public charter school for $1.6 million and is now Moore Montessori Community School.
The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust closed in December on the old Southern Pines Primary on Carlisle Street for $685,000. That school is now home to the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business.
The Town of Aberdeen paid $900,000 for the old Aberdeen Elementary, though the sale provided for a profit-sharing mechanism that would benefit Moore County Schools if the town subdivides and sells parts of the campus in the near future.
Drain the Swamp’s $400,000 high bid is less than the $635,000 appraised value of Aberdeen Primary as of late 2019, as was the higher offer from the previous potential buyer. That appraisal was based on the property’s potential for multifamily housing, which is permitted by its existing zoning.
But the site’s distance from amenities like grocery stores, pharmacies and other shopping thinned competition from developers interested in pursuing that use. The Aberdeen Primary campus proved to be too far from a commercial area for development there to qualify for federally subsidized financing.
The proposed sales agreement includes 15 days for the potential buyer to evaluate the site, then another 15 days for closing, setting the timeline for a potential May closing.
Moore County Schools has already budgeted proceeds from the school sales to fund maintenance and repair projects at school buildings throughout the district.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
