When T.J. Martin moves over to the principal’s office at Crain’s Creek Middle School next month, it won't be the first time he’s taken over leadership of a school during a crisis.
Martin has been principal at Elise Middle School for almost exactly three years — since the week before Gov. Roy Cooper abruptly closed schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“We were at a point in education where nobody’s ever done this before,” he said.
Almost as soon as Martin arrived on the Elise campus for his first job as a principal, the students went home. No one knew it then, but they wouldn’t return in-person until the following August — and even then it was only part-time.
“You get a job and start thinking ‘this is what I want to get going.’ All of that was gone. We started from the ground up,” Martin said, recalling the futility of sending work packets to students’ homes or trying to conduct virtual learning over the limited internet network in the rural area around Robbins.
“We literally, day by day, were having to discuss what happened that day and see how we can move forward and get kids to learn something.”
Schools around the state and nation shared that experience. After a year of virtual and hybrid learning, less than half of Moore County Schools students were proficient in reading and math, a 12 percentage point backslide from 2019.
But last spring’s test results were a victory for Martin and the staff at Elise. The school shed its “low-performing” designation by exceeding expected growth. It showed the highest level of student growth of any middle school, and the third-highest rate among all schools in the district.
Those were gratifying results, but for Martin education is about more than tests.
“My No. 1 goal is I want every student to be a 30-year-old human being out in the real world and successful, regardless of what they're doing,” he said. “Whatever they decide to do, they're going to be the best at it, have the work ethic, and do it well.”
Martin is a native of Moore County who attended Elise as a student himself, then graduated from North Moore High and East Carolina University. He started his career at New Century, teaching seventh grade math and science classes of nearly 40 students.
He then moved over to Crain’s Creek in 2010 as one of the new school’s inaugural class of teachers under Rose Cooper, the school’s first principal.
“That’s really what we did the first year: decided what is our identity, what kind of school do we want to make this, and Mrs. Cooper kind of drove that,” Martin said.
Residential growth in Vass as well as the redistricting have driven the school’s population up about 50 percent from its original 400. In the early days of his six years as a teacher at Crain’s Creek, Martin noticed that the military-connected students didn't get lost in the shuffle as easily as they had at New Century.
“You could talk to them and find out they came from Germany or Colorado,” he said. “They could get to know their classmates better than in a school with a thousand people in it.”
Martin then spent a year as a digital integration facilitator. Whether troubleshooting basic tech issues or helping develop robotics-centered lessons, he discovered a new passion for supporting teachers in their classrooms.
But the district’s budget that year called for five DIF positions to be cut. So Martin, who had already earned a master’s degree in middle grades education from UNC-Charlotte, developed a backup plan and applied for the Sandhills Regional Education Consortium’s principal education program.
He interned at Union Pines while taking classes, then worked as an assistant principal there for two years before applying at Elise. Martin said he used the opportunity to learn about every facet of running a school, from test administration to discipline.
“What I learned was you suspend a kid for whatever reason, they come back to school, I follow up with them,” he said. “I tell them, look, you made a mistake. We talk about that mistake and continue to build the relationship. You’re still a kid, kids make mistakes.”
The school board approved Martin’s transfer to Crain’s Creek last week. Martin comes in after the controversial transfer of former principal Melonie Jones, which spurred resignations from more than a dozen teachers and staff members.
Jones had been Crain’s Creek’s principal for five years, but she came under fire last fall when a video of an altercation between students went viral on social media. Other videos of school fights, purportedly at Crain’s Creek, also surfaced online.
The location of those videos could not be verified. But members of the public often cited the school’s handling of student misconduct, and a series of teacher resignations in the 2022 school year, in calling for the school board to replace Jones as the school's principal.
School staff members overwhelmingly supported Jones, and criticized districtwide administrative decisions — not least of which was the redistricting of an additional 200 students to the school — for the uptick in fights and other discipline problems.
By the time Martin takes over at Crain’s Creek on April 3, the school stands to be short six teachers with at least another eight resignations set for later in the school year. The school’s schedule no longer includes “flex time” elective activities so that those teachers can cover core subjects.
After the job opened, Martin discussed it with his wife, a fellow educator, and did some soul-searching before putting his name forward.
“Education in itself is challenging and hard work, and I’ve seen that over many years now,” he said. “I’m not one to shy away from work, I’m not one to shy away from challenges. I like to problem-solve and fix things, because at the end of the day it’s about the kids.”
Martin said his first priority will be to gather input from the school’s existing staff, whether they’re staying or leaving, and try to convince anyone who hasn't made up their mind to stay on.
“I could walk in there now and start just analyzing top to bottom what’s going on, but I’m also a person who values feedback,” he said. “My job is to get that feedback and start making this, piece by piece, come together as one collective school.”
He can’t control or change the events that put him in the principal’s office. Martin is focused on finding quality teachers to fill the vacancies, and building a vision for the upcoming school year that those teachers can buy into.
“For me it’s retaining the people in the building, bringing some calmness, basically saying what do we want this to look like in 90 days, or at the end of the year, how do we build on that for next year?” he said.
“There are people out there. I’m not just going to bring in anybody from the street as a warm body to sit in a classroom.”
Martin knows that structure and discipline will be a “large part” of rebuilding Crain’s Creek’s culture.
That means taking a holistic look at the campus — which, for the foreseeable future, includes 13 mobile classrooms — and where problems are likely to arise. It also means that staff know the students well enough to predict who might be having a bad day within 30 minutes of school starting.
“When you’re dealing with such a diverse group of kids you’ve got to know them. Once you know something about them, you know where your problem areas are going to lie,” he said.
But his overarching rule is “consistency” in how students are treated and consequences decided. As a father of three, Martin appreciates the responsibility of overseeing hundreds of children for eight hours every day.
“I get the perspective now and I get the passion and I get why parents get upset. For me it’s No. 1, building trust with them, that I have the same interest in your child,” he said. I’m not their parent, but I’m here in charge. That’s my job, to keep them safe, because they’re trusting me to do that.”
