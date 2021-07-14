Potential candidates for Moore County’s 11 municipalities are running out of time to file their intentions to run for office.
The candidate filing period runs through this week, ending at noon on Friday. There are 37 seats that will be filled by voters in November.
As of Wednesday morning, the current candidate filing list posted by the Moore County Board of Elections looks like this:
* Aberdeen: Mayor Robbie Farrell is running for re-election for a four-year term in the mayoral seat. Also on the ballot, incumbent Wilma Laney, Timothy Helms and Tim Marcham are seeking one of two open commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Cameron: Jim Leiby has filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term). None have yet filed for the two commissioner (4-year term) seats. David Seiberling is seeking one of two unexpired (2-year term) commissioner seats.
* Carthage: Patty Kempton, Kevin Lewis, Anton Sadovnikov, Brent Tanner and former Commissioner George Wilson Jr. have filed for one of three open commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Foxfire: Paul Canup, Jason Daily, George Hedrick, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Kevin Robbins and Gary Samuels have filed for one of three Council member seats (4-year term); and Nancy Certain has filed for the unexpired Council member seat (2-year term).
* Pinebluff: Patrick Neligan has filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term). None have yet filed for the two commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Pinehurst: Incumbent Kevin Drum, Jeff Morgan, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack have filed for one of two Council member seats (4-year term).
* Robbins: Neil Johnson has filed for the unexpired mayoral seat (2-year term). Jody Lee Britt and Benjamin Reynolds have filed for one of three commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Southern Pines: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor and incumbent Mike Saulnier have filed for one of two Council member seats (4-year term).
* Taylortown: Sidney Gaddy, Nadine Moody, incumbents Mitchell Ratliff and Marvin Taylor, and incumbent Mayor James Lattimore Thompson have filed for one of five Council member seats (2-year term).
* Vass: Commissioner George Blackwell Jr. and incumbent Angela Vacek have filed for the mayoral seat (2-year term). Kris Kosem, Todd McLeod, Emily Oldham and T.J. Watson have filed for one of two commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Whispering Pines: Richard Casey, incumbents Andy Conway and Pamela Harris, Dean Kalles and Linda Vandercook have filed for one of three Council member seats (4-year term).
All town elections are nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality method, except for Southern Pines. Its elections are nonpartisan with a nonpartisan primary held in October if the number of candidates exceeds twice the number of seats to be elected.
All candidates must be registered voters living within the respective municipality’s limits. They also must comply with state campaign finance laws to include establishing a candidate campaign committee. Moore County municipalities have set their filing fees at $5, except for the town of Robbins, which has a $10 filing fee.
Notices of candidacy are filed in the offices of the Moore County Board of Elections, 700 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage. Persons interested in filing for office may contact them by phone (910) 947-3868, by email at elections@moorecountync.gov, or by visiting their office. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
