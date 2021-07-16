The deadline expired Friday for candidates to file their paperwork for municipal elections this fall.
Filing opened two weeks ago with a flurry of candidates and then trailed off until the last few days leading up to the election.
There are 37 seats that will be filled by voters in November.
As of Friday at noon, the current candidate filing list posted by the Moore County Board of Elections was:
* Aberdeen: Mayor Robbie Farrell is running for re-election for a four-year term in the mayoral seat. He is unopposed.
Also on the ballot, Daniel Behnke, Timothy Helms, Wilma Laney and Tim Marcham are seeking one of two open commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Cameron: Jim Leiby and Tasherra Nichols have filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term), and John Frutchey and Kane Parsons have filed for one of the two commissioner (4-year term) seats. David Seiberling is seeking one of two unexpired (2-year term) commissioner seats.
* Carthage: Patty Kempton, Kevin Lewis, John McDonald, Anton Sadovnikov, Brent Tanner and former Commissioner George Wilson Jr. have filed for one of three open commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Foxfire: Paul Canup, Jason Daily, George Hedrick, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Mike Ratkowksi, Kevin Robbins and Gary Samuels have filed for one of three Council member seats (4-year term); and Nancy Certain and Janice Gregorich have filed for the unexpired Council member seat (2-year term).
* Pinebluff: Ronald L. McDonald and Patrick Neligan have filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term). Robbie Conley, Robert Esselman, Michael Ough and Jerry Williams have filed for the two commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Pinehurst: Kevin Drum, Jeff Morgan, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack have filed for one of two Council member seats (4-year term).
* Robbins: Cameron Dockery and Neil Johnson have filed for the unexpired mayoral seat (2-year term). Jody Lee Britt, former mayor Lonnie English, Terri Holt and Benjamin Reynolds Jr. have filed for one of three commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Southern Pines: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor, Ann Petersen and Mike Saulnier have filed for one of two Council member seats (4-year term).
* Taylortown: Garry Brown, Mary Cagle, Bridget Cotton, Sidney Gaddy, David Levine, Nadine Moody, Mitchell Ratliff, Marvin Taylor and Mayor James Lattimore Thompson have filed for one of five Council member seats (2-year term).
* Vass: George Blackwell Jr., Eddie Callahan and Angela Vacek have filed for the mayoral seat (2-year term). Rona Kellis, Kris Kosem, Todd McLeod, Emily Oldham, Christine Phipps and T.J. Watson have filed for one of two commissioner seats (4-year term).
* Whispering Pines: Richard Casey, Andy Conway, Pamela Harris, Dean Kalles and Linda Vandercook have filed for one of three Council member seats (4-year term).
All town elections are nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality method, except for Southern Pines. Its elections are nonpartisan with a nonpartisan primary held in October if the number of candidates exceeds twice the number of seats to be elected. This year that election will be on Oct. 5.
All candidates have to be registered voters living within the respective municipality’s limits. They also must comply with state campaign finance laws to include establishing a candidate campaign committee. Moore County municipalities have set their filing fees at $5, except for the town of Robbins, which has a $10 filing fee.
Election Day this year will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.
(1) comment
Support LGBTQ: Let’s Get Biden To Quit!
The Biden economy will bury us all:
Here are the items really driving up inflation:
Car rental 87.7% (y/y change)
Used cars 45.2%
Gas 45.1%
Laundry machines 29.4%
Airfare 24.6%
Moving 17.3%
Hotels 16.9%
Furniture 8.6%
Bacon 8.4%
TVs 7.6%
Fruit 7.3%
Shoes 6.5%
Fresh fish 6.4%
New cars 5.3%
Milk 5.6%
Rent (OER) 2.3%
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.