Ronnie Fields

 Courtesy photograph

Ronnie Fields was elected to a second term as Moore County sheriff Tuesday based on complete but unofficial results.

Fields garnered 10,912 votes to defeat challenger Steve Adams’ 1,611 total votes.

No Democrat filed to challenge Fields, so barring a write-in candidacy in November, Fields will go on to a second four-year term beginning in December.

In the 2018 general election, Fields won by more than 16,800 votes.

Fields’ first term in office allowed him to set several new initiatives in motion with the sheriff’s office.

“To be reelected as sheriff in this county, words can’t express how that makes me feel,” Fields said. “This just shows how many people have confidence in me and all the praise goes to my staff, because without them I could not do the job that I do for this county.”

Fields celebrated this victory with many of those staffers at an event Tuesday evening.

Among the initiatives the Sheriff’s Office has started under Fields’ watch has been the return of community policing in the Seven Lakes/West End area. Fields said that he hopes to continue to spread this technique to other areas of the county if reelected for another term.

“With my working relationship with the county commissioners, we can now start to go forward with plans and expansions,” Fields said. “Anything that we can do to improve our relationship with the citizens and other agencies that we work with, but I’m confident we can accomplish our goals together.”

Fields and his staff have also made changes inside the Moore County Detention Center with renovation of the former county jail for short-term incarcerations and other classroom areas and the addition of a full-body scanner have helped to reform and protect the population.

With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, Fields said before the election he would like to continue to improve the forensic side of investigations for his office to continue to work ahead of criminals with their use of ever changing technology.

Adams ran on a platform of looking to run the Sheriff’s Office with his managerial skills.

Prior to coming to the area in a position owning and operating the WEEB radio station in 1991, Adams worked as a project manager and CEO of Kildaire Farms in Cary from 1975 to 1980 and then became president of Steve Adams Construction Company from 1980-1995.

Adams could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

He had no background in law enforcement.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

