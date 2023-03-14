Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields joined several other sheriffs from across the state last week on a trip to Raleigh to support a Senate bill that could combat the growing dangers of fentanyl abuse.
Senate Bill 189, co-sponsored by state Sen. Tom McInnis, who represents Moore County, went through committee hearings last week. It was expected to be voted on by the full Senate Tuesday.
According to data recorded by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, overall overdose deaths in Moore County jumped from approximately seven in 2011 to more than 20 in 2020. Heroin and fentanyl-related overdoses leapt, beginning in 2018, from approximately five to more than 20 in 2020.
Most of those deaths occurred among white men between the ages of 25 and 44, according to state data. In fact, the death rate in those demographics is more than double the percentage of those demographics in the Moore County population.
Moore County still trails the state average of overall overdose deaths and deaths by heroin and fentanyl overdose, though the gap has closed in recent years.
“We’ve had a huge number of overdoses in the county in the last three years. The deaths are just unreal,” Fields said last week before meeting with lawmakers. “That is killing more people than anything else.”
Senate Bill 189 creates new methods for law enforcement to combat fentanyl. Among those methods is establishing a charge of death by distribution for controlled substances.
“That will help us to start arresting more people that are distributing and causing the deaths,” Fields said.
Fines and punishments for other offenses of death by distribution of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances would increase as well for any charges related to fentanyl trafficking.
Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid and has become deadly due to having a small lethal dose. Two milligrams are considered a potentially lethal dose. That amount is equal to a few grains of sand.
“Fentanyl is a real, life-threatening risk to the public and law enforcement officers. This legislation is a crucial step in the fight against this dangerous and deadly drug," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, president of the N.C. Sheriff’s Association, said in a news release.
“The use and abuse of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs is a crisis we cannot ignore. Ingestion of pure fentanyl can obviously be deadly, but so can ingestion of other controlled substances laced with just a small amount of fentanyl,” Fields said in testimony before a Senate committee hearing McInnis’ bill.
Fields said he believes this is an issue that both sides of the aisle can support.
“This drug does not discriminate,” Fields said. “Once you are on it, you’re done.”
Currently, the bill also calls for the creation of a task force for the enforcement of fentanyl and any heroin drug possession, which would provide an initial report to the General Assembly in 2024, and a final report in 2025 to include findings and legislative recommendations.
If signed into law, the bill goes into effect Dec. 1, and applies to offenses committed on or after that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.