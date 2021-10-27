Fidelity Bank’s soon-to-open regional office in Southern Pines is taking local to a new level by featuring photographs of unique structures, sights and special places found throughout southern Moore County.
“This is a local bank that wants to highlight local landmarks in the community and decided to hire a local photographer to accomplish it,” said John Vaughan of Story Focused Media.
He was commissioned by Fidelity Bank earlier this year and spent over two months chronicling a visual smorgasbord of the area. Vaughan anticipated 40 to 50 photographs will be selected to grace the walls of the new bank, which is scheduled to open in early January.
“My style is about telling the story. Every business has a story and I try to get that vision and passion across,” Vaughan said. “I am primarily a videographer but I will do photography work for my clients if asked.”
Vaughan founded his business four years ago. He’d always had an interest in filmmaking and was looking for a way to be creative while also supporting his family at the same time.
“Most commercials are trying to sell you a product. I’m trying to sell you on the story behind the business. I want to create that connection between people and the business,” Vaughan said.
Jim Byrd, Fidelity Bank’s area executive, said the nearly 7,000-square-foot bank in Southern Pines will serve as a prototype for potential future regional facilities in the future. The design allows for a more traditional bank branch with tellers and commercial lenders on the first floor. The second floor includes offices for an estate planning trust officer, investment officer, and regional executives, himself included. He anticipated a Jan. 18 opening date.
“People bank with people. It is the people that differentiate one bank from the next and we are fortunate that we have consistent customers and clients who like to come in and chat,” Byrd said. “We build relationships...and in Moore County, to be honest, that is what we all like. You want to get to know your clients and let them get to know you.”
Commissioning a local photographer to take pictures of area landmarks is part of creating that sense of place and community, he explained.
“John has done an outstanding job. He has beautiful prints that will be conversation pieces.”
Fidelity Bank is headquartered in Fuquay-Varina. For more information, visit online at https://www.fidelitybanknc.com/
