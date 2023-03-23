SARA CORCE/The Pilot Charlie Peek (far right) plays the fiddle with Howard Conard (center), who's on the guitar, and Jimmy Fedney (far left), who's on the mandolin, in the practice room before competing during the 80th Annual Fiddler's Convention at North Moore High School on Saturday, March 14, 2015 in Robbins, North Carolina.
A century-old musical tradition will return to northern Moore County next weekend after a three-year hiatus.
Like generations of Robbins-area natives before them, Miranda Smith and her friends looked forward to the annual Highfalls Fiddlers Convention every spring. The tradition originated with 18th-century Scottish settlers who had little to tie them to their homeland but fiddles and folk dances.
Fiddler’s conventions in central North Carolina took root in the 1930s with the development of bluegrass music. Three still continue: Star, Seagrove and High Falls.
The High Falls convention had been held at North Moore High School, and had a reputation for attracting the best bluegrass musicians from around North Carolina. Even 15 years ago the competition would extend until after midnight.
“I remember being a Highfalls Elementary school student, when it was talked about for at least a month,” said Smith.
“I remember sweating through my shirt half the time, even in March, because the place was packed. It was a blast, everyone went, you saw all of your friends, you stayed out as late as your parents would let you.”
Highfalls Elementary had organized the event for more than 80 years, but the 85th annual convention scheduled for 2020 was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was never rescheduled. The school announced earlier this year that it planned to officially discontinue the convention in favor of other school events.
So Smith decided to take up organizing it herself. She’ll be bringing a group of friends from the music department at N.C. State, where she’s finishing up her degree, to help run the convention on the day.
“There was social media backlash, just people being generally upset about this community tradition going away, and a lot of nostalgia,” she said.
The 85th Annual Highfalls Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention will be held on April 1 at North Moore High School. Any profits from the event will benefit the Highfalls, Westmoore and Elise middle school band and orchestra programs.
Performers register on the day, so there is no set schedule for the evening. But the event will begin with youth divisions at 6 p.m. The Seagrove convention earlier this month drew about 50 competitors: both bands and individuals performing on fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass, dobro and vocals.
Judges for the High Falls convention will be multi-instrumentalists Danny and Eva Casstevens from Mocksville and Mark Dillon from Randleman, who teaches commercial music at Guilford Technical Community College and songwriting at UNC-Greensboro.
Featuring something for everyone, the event will also include a clogging category.
“As a kid I loved watching the dancers get out there. The bands are always impressive, you never know what you’re going to see someone do solo on an instrument,” Smith said.
“I think a lot of them have a pent-up demand to perform because none of the events in the community have happened since 2019.”
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three placings in each category.
Doors open at 4 p.m. on April 1 at the North Moore auditorium. Registration for bands and individual performers will run from 4:30-6 p.m. Competition begins at 6 p.m. The order of participation will be chosen by a random lottery system.
Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for children aged 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Homemade pulled pork barbecue, hot dogs and other concessions will be for sale on site.
For more information, contact Miranda Smith, the event organizer, by email at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.