To celebrate Independence Day, Moore County is hosting a variety of parades and firework displays in the surrounding towns. Here are a few free and paid events.
Free Events
Aberdeen: The town will also host its annual fireworks display at Aberdeen Lake Park from 5-10 p.m. on July 4. This event is open to the public, but the kids’ zone is $5. It will include rock climbing walls, inflatable slides, bounce houses and more. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs/or blankets.
The park is located at 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen, on July 4.
Carthage: The Fourth of July day parade will take place July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1 Courthouse Square in Carthage. The Rotary Club is hosting the parade.
Pinebluff: The Friends of Pinebluff are hosting a family-friendly picnic to celebrate Independence Day on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pinebluff Lake. In addition, there will be kayak races for children, games and food.
Pinehurst: The Fourth of July parade will take place Monday, July 4, from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., located at 1 Village Green Road in West Pinehurst, starting at the Tufts Memorial Park. Roads will close at 7:30 a.m. for the parade.
The annual Pet Parade will occur at 9:45 a.m. preceding the official parade at 10 a.m. A holiday concert featuring the band Liquid Pleasure and fireworks display will occur at the Pinehurst Harness Track, 200 Beulah Hill Road South from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The fireworks display will start approximately at 9:15 p.m. There will be food available for purchase.
Robbins: There will be festivities and a fireworks display in the Robbins Green Space, 100 S. Middleton St. from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The event will include live music from The Magnificent Band, bounce houses, hot dogs and more.
Ticketed Events
Pinehurst: Rock the Cradle Summer Concert featuring Nashville recording artist Ray Fulcher will be held Sunday, July 3 at the Pinehurst Resort from 5-9:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair. Food is available for purchase. Tickets are $16-$46; visit https://www.pinehurst.com/.
Southern Pines: This event and fireworks display will take place on Saturday, July 2, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 201 Airtool Drive in Southern Pines and is hosted by the National Athletic Village. There will be live music from Dark Horse, a food truck and kids' activities. Tickets are $12-$35; visit nationalathleticvillage.com/freedom-celebration/ to purchase tickets.
(1) comment
Get your real fireworks in nearby Cheraw, SC, not the wimpy ones our nanny state allows. Gas is generally cheaper down their too. And no ugly solar farms to ruin the view.
