Kids 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult over Halloween weekend at the fourth annual Festival D’Avion, with tickets now available to the late October celebration of Freedom and Flight at the Moore County Airport.
The two-day festival on Oct. 28-29 features military aircraft, vintage planes, precision jump teams, a celebration concert, a Junior Pilot KidsZone with massive inflatables, free candy for the kids and more. Tickets are now available at www.festivaldavion.com.
Kids will be encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and enter a Halloween contest organized by Children of Fallen Heroes. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.
The 2022 Festival D’Avion is presented by Babson Real Estate Advisors, Children of Fallen Heroes, Magnet Forensics and the Pinehurst-Southern Pines-Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We are blessed to have numerous military installations scattered across the state of North Carolina, including nearby Fort Bragg, that help keep all of us safe here and abroad,” said Peter Stilwell, co-founder of Tarheel Festivals LLC, the parent company of the Festival D’Avion and Pinehurst Barbecue Festival. “It’s truly a humbling experience to be able to honor these heroic individuals in a family-friendly environment.”
“After two years of staging the Festival D’Avion in April, the event was moved last year to the fall, and let’s just say the Halloween weekend festivities were a hit for all involved,” added Festival D’Avion co-founder David Droschak. “We saw some neat and creative costumes and tons of candy was handed out to thousands of kids.”
The annual event draws upward of 7,500 patrons, with the weekend kicking off with a concert performed by Charlotte-based REO Survivor Tribute band. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, as opening act Whiskey Pines takes the stage at 5:15 p.m. Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs to the concert, however no outside food or beverage is permitted inside the gates on either day of the festival.
Single day tickets start at $15 each, while a combo ticket to both days of the Festival D’Avion are $25. Military discounts are available online as are VIP tickets to the Amelia Earhart Pavilion.
All branches of the military have been approved by the Pentagon to participate in this year’s Festival D’Avion outside of Southern Pines and Pinehurst. The 82nd Airborne Chorus will perform, as well as a scheduled appearance by the Golden Knights, the Army’s elite parachute unit billed as “Champion of the Skies.”
The Children of Fallen Heroes, one of two Festival D’Avion charities, will also perform precision skydiving demonstrations at various times throughout the festival, and the renowned Bandit Flight Team will perform in the skies above the showfield.
Sightseeing helicopter tours will be offered, and Saturday’s events also include a classic car and motorcycle corral, where some of the area’s coolest cars and cycles will be displayed, along with a first responder area, including vintage fire engines and police vehicles for kids to see into and admire.
The Festival D’Avion will provide aircraft enthusiasts and children the opportunity to get up close to vintage and modern aircraft from the 1940s to the present, in addition to having the ability to see up close modern military aircraft while engaging with armed forces personnel. Total Flight Solutions will also be operating paid helicopter tours during the festival on Saturday.
Food trucks, ice cream, various concession products, Coca-Cola beverages and water, and spirits provided by Adams Beverages, award-winning Haze Grey Vineyards and Cape Fear Distillery will be on hand for both days of the Festival D’Avion.
“There is a little bit of everything for all ages at the Festival D’Avion,” Droschak said. “The Moore County Airport and its staff provide a perfect venue for this event and a perfect way to salute our military and give all kids memories of a lifetime.”
Parking at the airport is $5, with all the money earmarked for one of the event’s charities – Young Life of the Sandhills.
The Festival D’Avion officially begins a week earlier on Oct. 22 with the second annual Runway 5K, which provides runners, joggers and walkers a unique opportunity to navigate an airport course. Those wishing to enter this kids friendly-run can log on to www.festivaldavion.com and register..
