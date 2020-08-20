The Festival D’Avion, an annual celebration of freedom and flight at the Moore County Airport, has moved from its fall date to April 9-10, 2021, because of ongoing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, organizers said.
The event, which honors men and women who serve in the Armed Forces and features a live concert, was slated to take place Oct. 2-3, but North Carolina restrictions on mass gatherings in conjunction with the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to execute the festival in the fall of 2020.
The third annual Festival D’Avion joins a long list of community activities across the Sandhills, including Southern Pines’ annual Autumnfest celebration scheduled for October.
All Festival D’Avion components, including the concert, hospitality functions, Runway 5K race, aircraft exhibits, fly-overs and entertainment will be included in the rescheduled 2021 event.
All of the Festival D’Avion sponsors have agreed to continue their sponsorship of the event next spring. Those who have purchased tickets for the postponed 2020 Festival D’Avion have the option to “roll” their tickets to the 2021 event, or request a refund. Runners in the Festival D’Avion 5K will have the same option.
“The health and safety of our attendees, sponsors and vendors are of the utmost importance,” said Peter Stilwell, co-founder of the Festival D’Avion. “We have been closely monitoring information regarding the spread of the coronavirus provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management (NCDPS) and Moore County Emergency Services. Under guidance from the State of North Carolina, we have decided to postpone the festival until 2021 as a measure to protect the residents and guests of our community.”
“This is certainly a difficult time in the world, and although we are disappointed to have to reschedule this year’s Festival D’Avion, we are glad that the Festival D’Avion will continue in 2021,” added Festival D’Avion co-founder Dave Droschak. “We greatly appreciate the continued support from all branches of the military, sponsors, the local business community and our patrons across North Carolina.”
Tickets to the April 9-10, 2021 Festival D’Avion are available for purchase online at www.festivaldavion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.