A Pinehurst couple who had a fence built blocking off a public alleyway and obstructing access to Moore County water and sewer lines underneath may challenge last week’s appellate ruling that overturned their initial legal victory.
“My clients are obviously disappointed with the court’s decision and plan to appeal but are still reviewing their options,” Robert Muckenfuss, an attorney representing homeowners Randy Acres and Soek Yie Phan, said in a written statement to The Pilot following the court’s ruling.
“The simple fact is that my clients did not construct a ‘spite fence’ but rather lawfully placed a fence on their property in the same way many other homeowners in Moore County have done,” Muckenfuss wrote.
An appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court is a longshot. According to the N.C. Court of Appeals website, when the court comes to a unanimous decision — as was the case in this ruling — “further review of a decision of the Court of Appeals is limited to those cases that the Supreme Court accepts in its discretion.”
County Attorney Misty Leland confirmed that “there is no direct right to appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court” in the case, but the defendants can petition to have the Supreme Court reconsider the decision.
The ruling, issued July 5, came from a dispute regarding what the litigation has termed a “spite fence” that Acres and Phan had built at the edge of their property on Palmetto Road in Pinehurst following a dispute with a neighbor. Their property is across the street from the iconic Pinehurst No. 2 golf course.
The appellate ruling reverses a 2021 decision by a trial court, which had stated that the county had no proof of an existing water and sewer easement on the property.
“The record here unequivocally reveals the county has continuously used and operated the lines on the property for a public purpose since 1999,” the Court of Appeals stated in its opinion. In overturning the lower court’s decision, the appellate court ruled that “the taking of the lines beneath the property has necessarily vested in the county title to an easement along the surface of the property to service, maintain and repair lines.”
The county had asked Acres and Phan previously to remove the fence because it said the fence blocked access to a public water main and sewer main, including a fire hydrant with the date 1914 inscribed on it. The fence also blocked one end of a public alleyway that runs between homes on Village Green East and Laurel Road. Neighbors have used the alley for “over a century,” according to Pinehurst Village Attorney Mike Newman, who said it was first dedicated for public use in 1913 by Leonard Tufts.
Attorneys representing Acres and Phan had contended that just because the county claimed to have public utility lines on the property, it did not automatically have the right to claim an easement. The lack of an historical deed demonstrated that the county had no right to an easement, attorneys for the couple argued.
The appellate court, however, noted that “the record contains conflicting evidence as to exactly when the lines were installed and by whom.”
Attorneys for Acres and Phan also argued that the county failed to show evidence it owned the utility lines beneath the property. In 2012, with Acres' permission, the county took down part of an existing fence on the property to do some maintenance on the water and sewer lines. It later restored the disturbed portion of the fence.
Attorneys for the county later said the contractor doing the work on behalf of the county had asked permission as a matter of civility and to get Acres’ input on how to best access the lines.
In oral arguments at the N.C. Court of Appeals, Locke Beatty, an attorney representing Acres and Phan, argued that the defendants had a legal right to do what they wished with the property, including to the public infrastructure in place.
At one point Appellate Court Judge Lucy Inman asked: “In cities all across North Carolina and towns and subdivisions, and numbers of places I can imagine, where private developers are installing water and sewer pipes, is it your position that in all those cities and towns, those property owners have a right to do whatever they want — they could dig right on down and chop up the pipes that are in the ground because there's not been a taking? Can your clients right now go just dig up those pipes and toss them out? Are they legally in their rights to do that right now?”
“Yes,” Beatty answered. “If the clients dug up the pipes and tossed them out I don't believe the county has shown any property right over any portion of the clients' property to have a claim against them."
Both Leland and Newman strenuously disagreed with that notion.
“Like the owners of all property subject to an easement, Mr. Acres was free to make any use of his property that did not interfere with the county’s easement rights,” Leland said in a written statement to The Pilot. “Long-standing NC law — and now the unanimous decision of the Court of Appeals in this case — have clearly held the county does not need a recorded easement to have a legal easement to access its public utilities.”
Speaking on behalf of himself and Beatty, Muckenfuss later elaborated on Beatty’s argument.
“This statement was merely to underscore the point that the county has never presented any evidence in the case that it owns the subject utility pipes or has any property right across my clients’ property, as found by the lower court,” he said in an email response to The Pilot. “It was not meant to be literal, and my clients have never suggested they would or could dig up any utility lines.”
Newman argued that the statement was concerning in its own right, regardless of intention.
“Mr. Acres' neighbors had every right to take it literally, since it was their water and sewer services that were in jeopardy,” he said in an email to The Pilot, adding that “the village nevertheless genuinely welcomes this new clarification” offered by Muckenfuss.
Leland said there are other fences like the one Acres built over utility lines. However, she said none compare to the level of interference this one represents.
Acres and Phan’s attorneys continued to dispute that the fence would have posed issues to the lines.
“This all started because my clients were simply putting up a fence on their own property which they have the right to do, and in fact the houses around their property have fences that cross over utility lines,” Muckenfuss said. “There was no evidence this fence would prevent access to the lines since it was removable in sections and the county had removed a pre-existing fence when it needed to access the lines.”
Leland noted this is not the only fence that has disturbed or had the potential to disturb county utility lines, explaining that the county has about a million feet of water and sewer lines in Pinehurst.
“The county has a legal and public interest in maintaining the integrity of its public enterprise system,” Leland said. “There may be other fences blocking water or sewer lines, but the county must have the right to access their lines when needed for emergencies and operation and maintenance. Issues with existing fences are dealt with on a case-by-case basis as the situation may arise and is brought to the county’s attention.”
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
