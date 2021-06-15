Moore County has already lost the first round in a legal fight with a Pinehurst couple over their fence and access to utility lines. The county now has an idea of what that loss might cost.
Attorneys representing Randy Acres and his wife, Soek Yie Phan, filed paperwork last Friday asking a Superior Court judge to award more than $239,000 in legal fees and costs.
As expected, the county quickly filed its objection Friday to that amount and also put in paperwork appealing Judge Michael Stone’s ruling last month in favor of Acres and Phan.
The matter dates back to 2019 when Moore County sued the couple after they had installed a fence that encroaches on access to water and sewer lines that run along an alley behind a number of homes in the area of Palmetto Road in Pinehurst.
The case wended its way through the process and came to a head last month with several hours of legal arguments. Ultimately, Stone found Moore County had not proved it had the proper legal right to access the property, formally known as an easement.
Robert Muckenfuss, a Charlotte attorney representing the Pinehurst couple, asserted that the court sided with the couple because Moore County had not sufficiently proved that such an easement ever existed or that any entity pursued one in accordance with state laws at the time the utility lines were put in.
State law allows defendants to seek reasonable attorneys fees if it has been determined that a government exceeded its authority, Muckenfuss said.
“Our argument is the county never had any reasonable argument or basis for the easement, and the judge agreed during summary judgement,” he told The PIlot during a brief interview Tuesday morning. “We won on the underlying argument.”
As presented in the filing, Acres and Phan are seeking $239,404.68 in attorneys fees, which includes all legal costs they’ve incurred since June 2019.
Moore County Attorney Misty Leland confirmed that the county had filed its notice of appeal. She said that because of the appeal, rules normally prevent the county from having to pay out legal fees until the N.C. Court of Appeals rules. Appellate rulings can sometimes take more than a year.
Muckenfuss said Acres and Phan are aware that Moore County appealed the case and objected to the reimbursement request.
“We think this is an inappropriate action by the county and we certainly feel it adds insult to injury because now my clients have to spend more money to deal with this appeal,” Muckenfuss said. “My clients have the simple position that the county does not have an easement and the county refuses to comply with eminent domain statute instead of trying to get an easement without paying for the property.”
Eminent domain is a process by which a government has the power to take personal property for a public use provided it compensates the property owner justly.
In a written statement to The Pilot earlier this month, Leland said that Moore County believes it has “strong argument to present to the N.C. Court of Appeals in addition to its compelling interest in protecting the integrity of its public enterprise system.”
Acres has owned the property since 2004. The fence was installed along the rear property line in the spring of 2019 after a dispute with neighbors who had built a garage and guesthouse on an adjoining lot.
Leonard Tufts once owned the property now known as 55 Palmetto Road, but sold it in 1918. The sewer lines were installed in 1948, followed in 1965 by the water lines, but legal filings refer to the installer only as “The Corporation.” That is not in and of itself uncommon.
Pinehurst is home to several private alleyways and “unrecorded easements” for utility lines left over from the Tufts era. Deeds that the Tufts family conveyed for many of the village’s original lots date to the early 1900s and require that those alleys remain open as rights-of-way for general public use.
The plot thickens. Who will blink first? It appears the defendants are all in for the long haul, although I am astounded that over $239k was spent on legal fees so far,
