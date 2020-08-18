If the dozens of comments from Whispering Pines residents last week are any indication, not many in the village would agree that good fences make good neighbors.
Most of the comments submitted for another public hearing during the Aug. 12 Village Council meeting expressed the same sentiment about short-term home rentals.
A pair of proposed ordinance amendments drew more than 55 public comments in two separate hearings that evening. Most of those were submitted electronically and read by Village Clerk Linda Christopher, since social distancing requirements still limit meeting attendance.
Whispering Pines hasn’t seen an influx of activity from the advent of platforms like Airbnb and VRBO. Those websites streamline the process for homeowners seeking to rent out their homes, in whole or in part, to visitors.
But the Village Council is now exploring adding regulations for that short-term rental activity for the first time, before it has a chance to become too obtrusive.
The proposed ordinance would prevent Whispering Pines’ homeowners from renting out their entire home on a “short-term” basis, defined as less than 30 days. It also establishes an annual “homestay permit” for homeowners who rent out individual rooms in their homes for up to 30 days at a time.
It also allows for “incidental vacation rentals” for no more than 14 days per calendar year, mostly so that homeowners can capitalize when neighboring golf courses play host to major golf tournaments.
Most of the 31 residents who provided input during the hearing supported the proposal, though a few were also opposed to allowing any kind of short-term rental.
Residents in favor of prohibiting whole-house rentals worry that, if profitable, more homes in Whispering Pines will be sold for the express purpose of renting to vacationers. Many comments expressed concern that short-term renters have little knowledge of the village’s rules or regard for those living around them.
They also fear that, if more than a handful of homes in the village are dedicated to short-term rentals, the loss of established residents would fracture the community.
“We believe that if short-term rentals are allowed, some people may purchase houses within our village for the sole purpose of renting them,” a comment from Alex and Becky Cameron read. “This would be very hard on our residents who own homes beside the rentals, who would have renters coming and going more like a motel than a residential neighborhood.”
Neighborly Spying?
About half a dozen comments were supportive of allowing homeowners to rent out an entire dwelling. Some of those came from residents who rented second properties to visitors long before the Internet provided convenient avenues for those transactions.
Curtis Richie, whose family has rented out an address on Windsong Place since 1990, said that short-term tenants translate to traffic for businesses in and around the village. He also said that some of his regular renters are former Whispering Pines residents themselves.
“This area is a vacation destination. People want to come here and spend money while they’re on vacation,” said Richie.
“I just had a renter here for two weeks for U.S. Kids (golf championships.) It was the seventh year in a row that the same family has been here for U.S. Kids. They played golf every day they were here, they made multiple trips to the grocery store, they’re going to Whispering Pies, they’re going to Whispering Woods to eat.”
Jean McGrayne also opposed the proposed ordinance. She wrote in to point out that short-term rentals are not new to the village, and that residents sometimes take advantage of them for visiting family and friends.
“I did not sign the petition going around against home sharing, because I have used Airbnb and VRBO services hundreds of times both nationally and internationally. I felt it hypocritical to be welcomed into the neighborhoods and homes of so many wonderful people who I have met in my travels, yet so elitist that I would not welcome them into mine. The entire effort smells of racism and exclusion,” McGrayne wrote before going on to question how the ordinance will be enforced.
“Why do certain people feel it necessary to add an additional ordinance that village administration cannot realistically monitor, leaving it up to neighbors to spy on neighbors? Is this the Whispering Pines we want to live in?”
‘Not Props’
The proposed rules for homestay rentals limit occupancy to two guests per bedroom; stipulate that the maximum number of bedrooms available will be one less than the total number in the home; and prohibit that homeowners sanction special events or large gatherings in connection with the rental.
One of the submissions in Wednesday’s public hearing, from Dawn Heddings, was a petition calling on the Village Council to prohibit whole-house short-term rentals, with an exception for U.S. Open Championships. Christopher said the petition had more than 200 residents’ signatures.
“Our very community is the very product that is being marketed and profited on by rental hosts,” wrote Linda Vandercook. “We are a community, Our homes and our residents are not props like the characters at Disneyland.”
Several comments also suggested that a proliferation of short-term rental properties might drive away lifelong residents and traditional renters alike.
“Because homeowners can make a lot more money per night on a short-term rental, it constrains the availability of longer rental contracts for entire houses,” wrote Greta Nintzel. “There are people who need access to rentals at a fair market price that is not artificially elevated by homes being rented out short-term.”
Life Among ‘Stockades’?
The Village Council also fielded opinions from residents on a proposal to relax the village’s restriction on fence height in its residential agricultural zoning district.
Currently, the village limits outdoor fence heights to 48 inches, with individual exceptions for homes where individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities live. In that case, fences can be up to 60 inches.
But Whispering Pines’ staff and Village Council members have heard from dozens of residents who would like to see that change. In June, the Planning and Zoning board unanimously agreed to recommend that the village set an allowable fence height of up to 72 inches.
That proposal received five supportive comments and 20 in opposition last week.
“It would be easier to have a more pointed opinion on this particular issue if we knew the motivation for the amendment,” said Bill Bruton.
“A number of people have asked for this. Why? What is their need? It would be really nice to know what’s driving that. … There are many of us who don’t want to live among and in between other folks’ stockades.”
Those who support looser fence restrictions cite safety and a need for better barriers to keep unsupervised children away from swimming pools and other potential hazards.
“In my short time as a resident of Whispering Pines, I have personally witnessed a few incidences of children as young as four years old climbing over a fence to retrieve a ball or to visit with a neighbor,” wrote Michael Morris.
“As a resident intent on installing a swimming pool in the very near future, I am very worried about the safety of small children in the neighborhood as well as the liability any incident would incur.”
Further Discussion Planned
Residents from in and around the Summerfield neighborhood asked the Village Council to consider the proposal so that they can build privacy fences. Emily White wrote that her neighborhood borders a busy road, and the developer left no trees or shrubs to shield homes and backyards from each other.
“Understandably, this may not be the case for those who live in legacy neighborhoods with mature shrubs and trees and are not exposed to these circumstances,” she wrote.
Most of the residents who asked the Village Council to vote against the proposal and preserve the status quo cited aesthetic concerns, and worry that higher fences might disrupt the sense of openness in the better-established parts of Whispering Pines.
But others had safety concerns too: for visibility around corner lots, and that shielded rear yards might encourage crime. Others fear that the greatest loss would be spontaneous conversations between neighbors and the casual development of relationships.
“With the change to the types of residents moving in and out of the village, I feel it is more important than ever that we encourage and support that sense of neighborliness and community,” wrote Nancy Rose. “Privacy fences do not do that.”
Betty and Matt Kuhn were more pointed in their letter:“Tall privacy fencing turns good neighbors into a collection of isolated cubicles and destroys community spirit.”
The Village Council did not take up discussion of either topic after two hours of public hearings on Wednesday. Both issues are slated to be on the agenda for the council’s Aug. 27 work session.
