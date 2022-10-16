Retired U.S. Army Maj. Sarah Pearson (Maj.Ret.) will be the featured speaker at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Moore County Veterans Memorial.
Pearson retired following 20 years of active military service. She was last stationed in Fort Bragg. An Army aviator and CH-47 pilot, her unit assignments primarily included the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Ky.), the XVIII Airborne Corps (Fort Bragg), and the 2nd Infantry Division (South Korea). Throughout her career, she deployed in support of multiple operations, both nationally and globally, responding to Hurricane Katrina, Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Pakistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), and Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq/Kuwait). Pearson will be the first woman to speak at a Moore County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day observation.
This year’s ceremony is set for noon on Nov. 5 at 1020 Carriage Oaks Drive, Carthage. The ceremony has been pushed back an hour from its normal start time, allowing people to attend the Veterans Day parade in Southern Pines before heading to Carthage.
The Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial will feature an extensive World War II static display, and a hands-on helicopter display.
The ceremony will feature the presentation of the colors by the Union Pines High School Navy ROTC, presentation of wreaths by local civic organizations, patriotic music by soloist Larissa Glassman and bagpiper Vic Thompson, a lunch catered by Pete’s Restaurant and more.
This ceremony is jointly sponsored by Moore County Veterans Memorial, Inc. and the Moore County Veterans Services Office. It is free and open to the public. For information, call (910) 975-1905.
