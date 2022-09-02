Late Friday evening, at Shady Pines Mobile Home Park in Southern Pines, Michael Anthony Buchalla, 36, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Resisting, Delaying and Obstructing a Public Officer. He remains in Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. 

The scene was ripe with potential tragedy: multiple disturbance and welfare checks filed on an unpredictable felon; a house filled with 24 illegal firearms; multiple shots fired at law enforcement from a suspect barricaded inside his home; families within feet of the disturbance escorted out by full body-armored officers; hours of tense negotiations that included all SWAT, Crisis Negotiations, and Special Response teams within the area; a suspect exits, without warning, swinging an assault weapon with “an aggressive posture” aimed at officers; “flexible baton rounds,” a less-lethal ammunition, unsuccessfully attempts to defer the suspect; an even more volatile suspect flees back into his home, barricading himself once again; an armored vehicle propels extensive chemical ammunitions into the home; and finally, suspect captured. 

(2) comments

jimmie canabera

Excellent job - God bless the men and women who work in law enforcement. The full story with name/details is in Sandhills Sentinel.

Kent Misegades

Good work from our police and Sheriff’s department. Good work by the quick-thinking neighbors.

