Late Friday evening, at Shady Pines Mobile Home Park in Southern Pines, Michael Anthony Buchalla, 36, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Resisting, Delaying and Obstructing a Public Officer. He remains in Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
The scene was ripe with potential tragedy: multiple disturbance and welfare checks filed on an unpredictable felon; a house filled with 24 illegal firearms; multiple shots fired at law enforcement from a suspect barricaded inside his home; families within feet of the disturbance escorted out by full body-armored officers; hours of tense negotiations that included all SWAT, Crisis Negotiations, and Special Response teams within the area; a suspect exits, without warning, swinging an assault weapon with “an aggressive posture” aimed at officers; “flexible baton rounds,” a less-lethal ammunition, unsuccessfully attempts to defer the suspect; an even more volatile suspect flees back into his home, barricading himself once again; an armored vehicle propels extensive chemical ammunitions into the home; and finally, suspect captured.
No deaths, no injuries, and no shots fired by law enforcement.
In a remarkable display of unity, organization, and restraint, Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori spoke proudly of his police force, Aberdeen Police, and Moore, Lee, and Richmond Counties Sheriff’s Departments late Friday night.
"There were many moving parts and multiple pieces of this operation," he said late Friday. "It will be hours before we are done tonight and the dust settles, but I want to say that this was a well coordinated and safe resolution. I couldn’t have asked for – no one could have asked for –a better outcome.”
Polidori spoke immediately following a “quick debriefing thanking everyone.” Polidori also noted that the “Southern Pines Police Force is fortunate to have such a great relationship with Sheriff Fields and the Moore County Sheriff’s Department.”
Steve Sharpe, Buchalla’s immediate neighbor saw the “beginning of it all.” Initially, he heard Buchalla having a heated argument with someone. “I looked outside and he didn’t have anything on but long athletic shorts. He was hanging onto a woman’s car, she was driving off, he was screaming and all hyped up, then he went inside. I decided it was best to mind my own business so I did.” But then hours later, “the law was everywhere trying to get that man out.”
According to Polidari, “At that point our belief was we were trying to convince a subject threatening to harm himself to do the right thing, but once the shots were fired, the situation escalated quickly.”
"It was like a movie," said Sharpe. "I just happened to look out my window and saw the first house window explode. The glass went everywhere, and the screen shot out. I ducked down and heard two more shots."
Katie Surratt, also a neighbor, witnessed much of the same scenario. Alone in her home with her two-year-old daughter, she phoned her husband Nicholas who had just been stopped by law enforcement as he was trying to get into the neighborhood. Once he realized what was happening, he told Katie to take their daughter to the bathroom, lock the doors and “stay down.” Soon after, law enforcement arrived to escort Katie and her daughter out of their home.
Katie said, “I spoke to a very nice woman on the phone from Southern Pines Police who told me exactly what I needed to do. I waited and then I heard the knock. I peeped out the window and saw the man in his body cam and his rifle and he escorted us out the back entrance.”
Katie was noticeably shaken but “extremely grateful for the way everything was handled. The police did everything they could to keep everyone safe.” As she left her neighborhood to meet with her husband, she estimated that she saw “40 to 50 emergency vehicles of all kinds and it seemed like there were 100 officers everywhere.”
At 8:20, the SWAT team could be heard in the distance followed by two large blasts over the field separating Camp Easter and Sandy Pines Lane.
Upon the second sound, the law enforcement officers who were blocking traffic on Camp Easter Road received separate notifications on each of their radios. Soon after, they both began announcing to waiting neighbors, “It won’t be long now.”
(2) comments
Excellent job - God bless the men and women who work in law enforcement. The full story with name/details is in Sandhills Sentinel.
Good work from our police and Sheriff’s department. Good work by the quick-thinking neighbors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.