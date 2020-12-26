Note: The coronavirus forced all of us to change our lives, often in dramatic ways. This article is part of a series about the people who pivoted in 2020.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, like many after-school programs, is a relationship business. It's making sure kids do homework and have a safe place in the afternoon, but the goal is also to mentor, offer positive role modeling and affirm good choices.
But in the wake of the coronavirus and the shuttering of schools and in-person everything, the club was left with a more existential question: how will these kids eat?
Many of the boys and girls served by the club depended on the schools for free or low-cost breakfasts and lunches. With that in jeopardy by mid March, the club mission turned quickly.
“We kind of already knew it was coming and had already had an initial discussion with the school system about the possibility of partnering to do it before that weekend hit and everybody was blindsided,” said Fallon Brewington, Chief Executive Officer for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. “We turned it around pretty quick, which is great and it’s only because of the partnership we had, because they had the meals and we had the grant funding and we were able to help with the distribution and the coordination as well.”
By Wednesday of the first full week without school, curbside and no-contact meal delivery was underway. It continues still in a limited fashion.
Funding for this new mission came through the existing Summer Food Service Program, which is funded through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
“That program is designed to work when schools are closed. And since the schools were officially closed by the governor, that summer food program kicked in and we were able to do that. We were the only one in the area that had that,” Brewington said. “We had to pivot and we did the food program, but the good thing is we served way more kids than we would’ve ever served by providing meals versus them coming through the doors.”
The full-size learning kitchen at the club was used to prepare the meals that were provided through Moore County Schools. The labor behind the meal distribution included 215 volunteers that worked more than 2,000 volunteer hours.
In total, more than 220,000 breakfasts and next-day lunches were distributed at the club before schools reopened in August. Also distributed by the club were more than 17,000 meals for families of four that were provided either by donations from local restaurants or donation money to the non-profit purchasing meals.
Brewington said that only on rare occasions did supply of the food fall short of the demand from area families.
“We had to make sure we had enough for everyone that needed them,” she said. “It was the unknown and making sure that you had enough for the need was the biggest worry.”
The Boys and Girls Club did not reopen until September to allow itself to serve the community as a whole instead of a smaller group of members, Brewington said.
And since opening, the role of the club has shifted to being an online learning support area for students. They can use the computer labs and learning spaces at the club’s Southern Pines location. Students, more than just the club’s 200-plus members, come on their online learning days opposite their in-person days in two-hour shifts at the club.
“Parents are working and are trying to adjust and figure out how they can help their kids’ remote learning when they’ve still got to go to work and do other things. I think the main issue is having adult support to make sure that the work is being done and the work is being submitted.”
At the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, the nourishment continues.
