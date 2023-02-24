Community feedback is needed for Southern Pines’ under-development long range plan to capture a clearer picture of the town’s future.
Updating of the comprehensive long range plan began last summer when the town hired City Explained, Inc. as consultants to revise a plan first developed in 2010.
The town’s current long range plan, last updated in 2016, has been outpaced by growth and no longer adequately reflects what the plan laid out. The new plan will set a framework for how the town directs growth from now to 2040.
“The purpose of a long range plan is to try to identify where we want to be as a community and lay out a path to get there,” Planning Director BJ Grieve said in a previous interview.
Creating a new plan involves three main components: looking at the town’s current conditions, gathering community feedback about the present environment and what people want in the future and then writing the document.
Matt Noonkester is the lead planner and founder of City Explained, Inc. He and his team finished the first part of the process in January and generated six reports detailing what they learned about Southern Pines. These six reports cover land use and community character; environment; market and economics; supporting infrastructure; transportation; and local policies and ordinances. All of the reports are available online.
Along with developing the reports, the long range planning team used community feedback to outline six hypothetical growth scenarios. These were revealed at the Growth Choices Workshop in January.
The scenarios ranged from zero future growth to as much growth as possible and were designed to gain further feedback. Each scenario included a spot for questions and comments on what people loved or hated about the proposed idea.
The scenarios have been displayed in the library every Friday in February from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a team member available to answer any questions. March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is the last day for the community to use these open hours.
The planning team is asking for as much feedback as possible on these scenarios through an online survey on the plan’s website. The survey takes about 30 minutes and asks detailed questions about what individuals want to see for Southern Pines’ future.
Noonkester said the survey “gets past the easy answer and gets to the why” — why people want a particular amount of growth or future vision.
Rachel Mann, planning and development specialist with the town, said the team needs to hear from “anyone who works, lives or plays in Southern Pines.”
“I would ask that everybody who possibly could take the survey, please do so because the survey really is going to impact how the comprehensive long range plan is written,” Mann said. “It’s going to impact the content of the plan, and we really want to hear from as many people as humanly possible so what’s written in the plan accurately reflects people’s perspectives and opinions.”
Longtime resident Deborah Wilson, owner of Artistic Kitchens and Baths on Southwest Broad Street and of a farm off Youngs Road, attended one of the open-hour sessions in the library to get some clarity on the presented information.
She said it’s “hard to compress so much information into one place” regarding the survey, which includes links to all of the scenarios and video descriptions.
Wilson shared that she is interested in how the plan will impact everyone, given her connections to downtown and horse country.
Ninety-eight surveys were completed as of 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 24. While the team wants to get more feedback from everyone, Mann pointed out low participation from those under 34 years old and noted how important it is for younger generations also to participate.
The survey will close on March 6. The planning team is also hosting an event in West Southern Pines on March 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the E.S. Douglass Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave., to share information about the long range plan, answer questions and provide survey assistance. There will be laptops available for community members to take the survey.
Once the survey closes, Noonkester and the planning team will review the feedback and identify patterns, present a condensed collection of findings to the community advisory committee, and start drafting the plan.
The finished product will be a hybrid of the feedback the team has collected over the last six months.
Contact Rachel Mann at plan@southernpines.net or Matt Noonkester at matt.noonkester@city-explained.com with any questions.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
