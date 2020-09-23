A $47.5 million federal grant to purchase the S-Line rail corridor between Raleigh and Ridgeway in Warren County could help spur economic opportunities in rural areas along the Southeast Corridor.
The S-Line stretches through North Carolina, passing directly through Cameron, Vass, Southern Pines and Aberdeen, among other areas.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s rail division as part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program.
Earlier this year, Aberdeen and Southern Pines town leaders joined other local planning jurisdictions in passing resolutions in support of NC-DOT’s efforts to secure federal grant funding for right-of-way acquisition.
In addition to improved freight services along the CSX S-Line, it will trim up to 1.5 hours off passenger rail services between Raleigh, Virginia and D.C.
“A modernized freight and passenger rail network will connect the Southeast while spurring new economic development opportunities,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette.
The Southeast Corridor was named one of the ﬁrst ﬁve federally designated higher speed rail corridors in the country, in 1992. The corridor is a network of passenger and freight rail that runs from Washington, D.C. to Jacksonville, Fla., encompassing D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
