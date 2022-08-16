TEASER Moore County Schools sign

Moore County Schools will use COVID-19 relief funds to pay stipends to elementary teachers who complete required reading training over the next two years.

Last week, the Board of Education approved an updated spending plan for that money, which came to the schools through several rounds of federal stimulus funding called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

More wasted tax dollars adding to our nearly $31T national debt, all of which must be paid off, through massive cuts in government spending or inflation. How much of this new spending goes to the schools that barely slowed down during the irrational, ineffective shutdowns? Zero. Children in home, private and charter schools are now estimated to be 2-3 years ahead of their peers in government schools, a gap that will never be closed by throwing millions of dollars into claptrap government programs and new computers. We sent men to the moon long before computers existed in schools. And we didn’t shut schools down during a flu wave back then. No wonder MCS enrollment has been in decline for a decade. The reported teacher shortage shows that the best teachers too are looking for better alternatives.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days