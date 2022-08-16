Moore County Schools will use COVID-19 relief funds to pay stipends to elementary teachers who complete required reading training over the next two years.
Last week, the Board of Education approved an updated spending plan for that money, which came to the schools through several rounds of federal stimulus funding called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
The new plan was adopted on a 5-2 vote. It reflects savings over the first year of that funding, and redirects $2.3 million to a combination of the stipends, new computers for second-through-fifth graders and startup expenses for the Connect Virtual Academy.
Board members Robert Levy and David Hensley voted against the plan, maintaining that the proposed spending was inconsistent with the board’s previously established priorities.
“There is always a good thing that needs to be done,” said Levy, referring to the proposed stipends. “But we have to set priorities, and we have to stick to those priorities.”
The board approved up to $930,000 in stipends for 350 elementary school teachers who are required to complete what’s known as LETRS training. That’s an acronym for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, which the state adopted last year as the basis for literacy instruction in all public schools.
Teachers have two years to complete the 160-hour program on their own time. The proposed stipend would be paid for each of the eight units, totaling $1,320 per teacher. Teachers who earn a mastery certificate are eligible for twice that stipend, up to $2,640.
While the training is required by the state, the stipends are not, though other districts, many of which have already started LETRS training, have paid them.
“Based on my knowledge, the majority of school districts across the state of North Carolina have paid stipends and have done other measures to accommodate for the additional time teachers are spending,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair.
Hensley took issue with funding the stipends before finding money for the priorities the board set back in the spring, when it initially set its budget for the upcoming year.
Administrators will have firmer projections of the coming year’s state funding once enrollment numbers even out a few weeks into the school year. Ultimately, that will determine how much the district needs to rely on its savings to balance the budget.
Moore County Schools’ substantial $4.1 million increase in county funding should cover projected increases in fixed costs: things like the new state-mandated minimum wage for school employees, teacher raises the state sets, and overall cost increases driven by inflation.
The board’s original local budget request included funding more fourth- and fifth-grade teachers and to recalibrate its support staff salary scale based on the new minimum wage. The increase wasn’t enough to make a dent in those priorities.
The approved spending plan also includes $1.1 million to buy about 3,000 Chromebook computers for elementary school students and $248,000 to operate the Connect Virtual Academy for the upcoming year.
Levy moved that the board hold off on voting and direct staff to propose a spending plan that ties in the increase in county funding, $2.3 million in ESSER savings, and part of the board’s savings. That motion did not receive a second.
“We need to take a holistic look at the entirety of the amount of money, and we need to set our priorities,” he said. “Before then, we should not be spending this money piecemeal, and we should not be spending the money on a whim.”
Hensley said that the recently discovered surplus ESSER funding should be spent on the salary scale or another need already defined rather than stipends.
“We went in front of the county commissioners, said ‘This is what we’re going to spend money on,’ then lo and behold we get money and we’re spending it on something else,” he said.
That ESSER money came with restrictions on how it can be spent, loosely related to the pandemic. Moore County Schools has used it for building improvements related to air circulation and quality, and for things like extra teaching assistants to provide extra support to students who fell behind during virtual learning.
“This money can’t be spent to decompress the classified scale. This is ESSER money. It’s used to address learning loss,” said Vice-Chair Libby Carter.
“We have looked for a way to compensate our teachers for the extra time and effort that we are asking them to put in. It is a very small amount of money, per teacher, for the amount of work that they will be doing to address the learning loss for which ESSER funds were mandated.”
The ensuing argument over how COVID-19 relief funds can be spent was interrupted by board attorney Richard Schwartz reminding them of Stacey Caldwell’s motion to call the question, or effectively force a vote.
Board member Philip Holmes voted with Carter, Pam Thompson, Ed Dennison and Caldwell to end discussion. The same five board members voted to allocate the ESSER funds as proposed.
More wasted tax dollars adding to our nearly $31T national debt, all of which must be paid off, through massive cuts in government spending or inflation. How much of this new spending goes to the schools that barely slowed down during the irrational, ineffective shutdowns? Zero. Children in home, private and charter schools are now estimated to be 2-3 years ahead of their peers in government schools, a gap that will never be closed by throwing millions of dollars into claptrap government programs and new computers. We sent men to the moon long before computers existed in schools. And we didn’t shut schools down during a flu wave back then. No wonder MCS enrollment has been in decline for a decade. The reported teacher shortage shows that the best teachers too are looking for better alternatives.
