Z. Smith Reynolds Public Art Initiative

Photo courtesy of Morgan Potts.

The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation (ZSR) today announced a $2 million partnership with The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation (Mellon Foundation) to expand and continue its Inclusive Public Art initiative across North Carolina.

The partnership – which includes $1 million from both ZSR and the Mellon Foundation – aims to support commemorative and artist commissions – specifically focused on underrepresented narratives and communities.

ZSR pioneered its Inclusive Public Art initiative in 2018 to address controversies regarding monuments and race and to explore how art could serve as a starting place for people to engage in important — even difficult and courageous — conversations about their community’s past, present and future.

ZSR’s first cohort of Inclusive Public Art projects, comprised of 10 organizations across North Carolina, diversified the voices in the decision-making processes about art in public places and centered community engagement. Mellon Foundation funding will support a second cohort of ZSR’s Inclusive Public Art projects across the state.

“In keeping with the Foundation’s core values, this initiative uses art to share and celebrate the contributions and achievements of individuals and groups in North Carolina whose history and stories have not been told or widely shared,” said ZSR President Noah Reynolds. “When we embrace the multitude of people and perspectives that have shaped our state, everyone benefits.”

Though ZSR selected 10 grantees for its first cohort, it received more than 80 letters of intent indicating the numerous untold or under told stories that could be depicted through art. Funding from the Mellon Foundation, the largest supporter of arts and humanities in the U.S., will increase the range and type of public art projects North Carolina communities can undertake, from grassroots visual storytelling to large-scale iconic public artworks.

“Hearing new voices and seeing new stories, as told through transformative new art in our public spaces, begin to change our understanding of our country’s complex history,” said Elizabeth Alexander, president of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. “The Inclusive Public Art projects are vital to expanding both that multivocality and those more manifold insights into who we are.”

ZSR expects to launch a Letter of Intent process for its second cohort of Inclusive Public Art projects in February 2022. Details will be posted on ZSR’s website.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days