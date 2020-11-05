For those interested in video creation or seeking a credential in computer technical support and IT operations, the Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Technology division has classes for both beginning in November.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email.
YouTube is the premier online video sharing platform. In “You Too Can YouTube,” students will learn video production, promotion, procedures and goal setting. Held on Fridays, Nov. 6-Dec. 18, from 9 a.m.-noon, the cost is $75.
CompTIA A+ is the industry standard for establishing a career in IT and the preferred qualifying credential for technical support and IT operational role. It is about much more than PC repair. Successful students will become better prepared to troubleshoot and problem solve in “A+ Certification.” They will better understand a wide variety of issues ranging from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security. This is the first in this series of our CompTIA IT credentials and cyber security track of certification courses. Each course counts toward DoD 8570 Information Assurance qualifications.
“A+ Certification” will be held on Mondays-Thursdays, from 6-9 p.m. online, and in-person on Saturdays, from 9-4 p.m., from Nov. 7-Dec. 17. The cost is usually $185, but the fee is being paid for by donors to the college this semester. Students will be responsible for the $129 cost of the software.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. until noon.
There may be funds available to help students pay for Continuing Education courses. Contact Jason Levister at (910) 695-3778 or levisterj@sandhills.edu, or Amanda Rovetta at (910) 695-3766 or rovettaa@sandhills.edu to learn more about SCC Continuing Education scholarships.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
