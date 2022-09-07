File photo: Thie Young Author Celebration was held April 9, 2019, at Pinecrest High School. Young authors throughout Moore County from primary to high school were recognized by Dr. Wes Graner, executive director of STARS charter school, who served as master of ceremonies. The Moore County Reading Association sponsors the statewide writing contest. Each year the state reading president chooses the theme, which was “What Makes Your Heart Lift Up?” Moore County had 465 local author and artist winners and more than 50 state winners. The cover of the state young author book was designed this year by Kennedy Straub, a seventh-grade student from New Century Middle School. The young author chairman is Ann Spong and the MCRA president is Corinne Walls.
It’s back to school for teachers and students in Moore County and we need you! The North Carolina Reading Association’s Young Authors’ writing contest theme this year is “Your Voice Matters: Celebrating Every Reader’s Story.” So pick up your pens and pencils or open your laptops and start writing. This is a brilliant way to spend your energy.
Moore County has participated in this North Carolina Reading Association writing contest for 36 years and because of student and teacher participation, we have held the title of most submissions and winners for over four years running.
Young Authors is a writing contest sponsored by the Moore County Reading Association and the NCRA for students in grades K-12. Students in all Moore County schools are eligible to participate if their teachers have registered with Moore County Reading Association. An adult entry category called Forever Young is also encouraged. State and local winners receive recognition and a published book containing all the winning entries.
Entries are due to MCRA by mid-November.
Author J.K Rowling said, “ There’s always room for a story that can transport people to another place.”
The Moore County Reading Association invites and encourages all writers to write and share your story. Share your words of wisdom, write your favorite memories and dreams and turn them into a story. Create your very own voice loudly and beautifully through words, so we can learn about your story, your insights, your hopes and dreams.
