Recognition

File photo: Thie Young Author Celebration was held April 9, 2019, at Pinecrest High School. Young authors throughout Moore County from primary to high school were recognized by Dr. Wes Graner, executive director of STARS charter school, who served as master of ceremonies. The Moore County Reading Association sponsors the statewide writing contest. Each year the state reading president chooses the theme, which was “What Makes Your Heart Lift Up?” Moore County had 465 local author and artist winners and more than 50 state winners. The cover of the state young author book was designed this year by Kennedy Straub, a seventh-grade student from New Century Middle School. The young author chairman is Ann Spong and the MCRA president is Corinne Walls.

 COURTESY OF MOORE COUNTY READING ASSOCIATION

It’s back to school for teachers and students in Moore County and we need you! The North Carolina Reading Association’s Young Authors’ writing contest theme this year is “Your Voice Matters: Celebrating Every Reader’s Story.” So pick up your pens and pencils or open your laptops and start writing. This is a brilliant way to spend your energy.

Moore County has participated in this North Carolina Reading Association writing contest for 36 years and because of student and teacher participation, we have held the title of most submissions and winners for over four years running.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days