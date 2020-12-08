Christian Victory Center is raising money for the mission at the church. A yard sale will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 580 S. Hale St., Southern Pines.
There will be washing machines, twin beds, yard tools, clothes and shoes of all sizes. Avon and jewelry will be for sale. Face masks are for sale for all ages.
There will be cookies, cakes and pies, chips and drinks for sale. There will be Christmas food box drawing giveaway. Free canned food will be given away.
Face masks are required for attendance.
