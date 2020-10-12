The 1996 Coen Brothers classic horror/thriller “Fargo” will be playing at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m.
The film is about an inept Minneapolis car salesman (William H. Macy) who works at his domineering father-in-law’s dealership. He gets himself into financial problems when he uses non-existing cars as collateral on a loan he cannot repay. Thinking he can get his father-in-law to pay a ransom, he hires thugs (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to stage a kidnapping of his wife. Everything goes wrong, and the scheme turns violent and out of his control. A pregnant sheriff (Frances McDormand) works to solve the case in a very frigid, snowy setting.
Tickets are $10 per person and are only available the night of the show. Seating is limited and is first come first served. Masks are required. Guests are ushered to their assigned circle which can seat up to four people. Groups larger than four should contact the Sunrise in advance for information on special seating options.
When seated in the circle, movie goers may remove their masks and enjoy the Sunrise concessions including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn with real butter, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. Custom Sunrise chairs will be available for purchase. No pets, coolers or outside food permitted.
Movie Trivia
• The wood chipper scene is among the most famous horror/suspense film scenes. It is based on a 1986 murder in Connecticut where a husband disposed of his wife in a similar fashion. The wood chipper used in the movie is now on display at the Fargo-Moorhead Visitors Center.
• Macy wanted the role so much that he told the Coen Brothers, "I'm very, very worried that you are going to screw up this movie by giving this role to somebody else. It's my role, and I'll shoot your dogs if you don't give it to me." Everyone hoped he was joking.
• “Yah, you betchya.” The “Minnesota Nice” regional accent is a special feature in the film. Dialect coaches were used to ensure this important element was authentic.
• At the end of the movie, a snowplow drives past a motel. This was not part of the script, but a state employee ignored warning signs and drove through the shoot, ending up in the film.
• The Coens have described Minnesota as “Siberia with family restaurants.”
• Film critics Siskel and Ebert named “Fargo” the best film of 1996. It is included in the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the Top 100 Funniest American Movies, the “1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die,” and AFI’s list of the top 100 Most Heart-Pounding American Movies.
• Tom Hanks has said that he considers “Fargo” to be a perfect film on every level.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-3611 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com for further information.
