Whether performing an exquisite original, putting her spin on a soulful cover or redefining a standard from the Great American Songbook, Nnenna Freelon always brings her distinctive style to the stage. Having earned seven Grammy nominations, including the latest for her recent album “Time Traveler,” she will appear for a special performance on Friday, May 19, 7 to 8:30 pm., at West Southern Pines Center for African-American History, Cultural Arts and Business, 1250 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines. Pesented by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust and Trinity AME Zion Church, with sponsorship by Rip and Julie VanCamp, tickets are $75; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Freelon is known worldwide as a compelling and captivating live performer. Recently she starred in the critically acclaimed show “Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles.” No stranger to the music of the master singer, she has toured with Ray Charles, as well as many other great jazz artists including Ellis Marsalis, Al Jarreau, George Benson, Earl Klugh, Take 6 and others.
Educating young people, both musicians and non-musicians, and students of all ages has propelled her advocacy, Freelon toured the United States as the national spokesperson for Partners in Education. Her master classes and workshops, from “Sound Sculpture” to the ground-breaking “Babysong,” instruct adults and children that you too can change the world – even one person at a time - with her anthem “One Child at a Time,” found on her “Soulcall” recording. From Partners in Education to the United Way, Freelon has been a tireless advocate and fundraiser for education and arts causes. She is the recipient of the YWCA of North Carolina’s inaugural “Legend Award” for her outstanding artistry and her dedication to education, and so much more.
Freelon performed her hit “If I Had You,” on the soundtrack of the film “What Women Want,” starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt; was the composer of Laura Karpman’s undertaking of Langston Hughes’ “Ask Your Mama,” atThe Apollo Theater; and has performed at The Hollywood Bowl with opera star Jessye Norman and the indie band The Roots. Freelon also performed at The White House, headlining the Asia Pacific Economic Summit for 300 presidents, premiers and heads of state.
