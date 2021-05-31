Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities welcomes Mildred K. Barya, who will read from her work in progress at the next Writers-in-Residence Reading, Monday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Barya, a writer from Uganda and assistant professor at UNC-Asheville, is the recipient of the North Carolina Humanities Council’s prestigious 2020 Linda Flowers Literary Award.
At UNC-Asheville, Barya teaches poetry, fiction, hybrids and world literature. Her publications include three poetry books: “Give Me Room to Move My Feet,” “The Price of Memory after the Tsunami” and “Men Love Chocolates But They Don’t Say.” It was her creative nonfiction entry, “Being Here in This Body,” that garnered the Flowers Award.
According to the North Carolina Humanities Council, “This year’s judges, Luke Hankins, Terry L. Kennedy and Zelda Lockhart, selected Barya’s work based on its literary merit and its ability to provide inspiring portraiture of North Carolina. The judges commented that the piece was ‘at once philosophical…and well crafted’ and ‘provocative from the beginning [and] draws a picture of North Carolina through the musings of the piece’ and that the writing ‘connects the reader to the [author’s] inner musings, memories, and outward observances seamlessly.’”
A version of “Being Here in this Body” will be published in the next print issue of North Carolina Literary Review, coming later this year.
As the Linda Flowers Literary Award recipient, Barya received $1,500 and a week-long residency in the much-coveted Weymouth Center Writers-in-Residence program, a program which has hosted, nurtured, and inspired hundreds of writers over the past 42 years, many of whom attribute their flow of creativity to the beautiful surroundings and peaceful solitude of the historic Boyd House at Weymouth and its surrounding 26-acre grounds.
Barya’s reading will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. in the Great Room at Weymouth and be followed by a light reception and a chance to meet and talk with her. The program is free and open to the public.
“Please see masking guidelines posted onsite at Weymouth,” says a spokesman.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 555 East Connecticut Ave. and is home to the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame.
For more information, call (910) 692-6261 or visit www.weymouthcenter.org.
