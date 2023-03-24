The Moore County Writers’ Competition, sponsored by the Donald and Elizabeth Cooke Foundation, is held annually to promote and honor superior writing throughout Moore County. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities kicked off the 2022-2023 competition last September and winners were recognized during a special celebration on Sunday, March 12.
Now in its 38th year, the competition was open to elementary students in grades 1-5; middle school students in grades 6-8; high school students in grades 9-12; and adults. Monetary awards were presented for first, second and third place, and a Certificate of Merit for Honorable Mention within each age group and entry category. All winning entries were also printed in a special writers’ publication available at Weymouth Center.
“Writing and literature have always been at the heart of the Boyd House and Weymouth Center,” says Dr. Miller Johnstone III, Friends of Weymouth board member and chair of the MCWC. “The Moore County Writers’ Competition is another endeavor that invites people to become part of that story while it serves to cultivate and celebrate the outstanding work created by local authors.”
This year’s winners are:
Poetry
Grades 1-3
1. “Moonlight” by Nylah Johnson, 2. “Freedom” by Mason Bradlee Williams
Grades 4-6
1. “A Thought” by Abigail Schupp, 2. “From the Gate” by Phones Alexander Crews, 3. “The Pond” by Seth Roberts, honorable mentions presented to “Tacos” by Lucas Jackson and “Spider Poem” by Vera Black
Grades 7-9
1. “What Is it To Be a Woman” by Addison Donathan, 2. “A Melody Still” by Leah Johnson, 3. “Just Me” by Aimy Sarahy Rubio Pantaleon, honorable mentions presented to “The Color Red” by Hailey May Richardson and “Mirror” by Kaitlyn Carter
Grades 10-12
1. “The Girl Down the Street” by Jada Mason, 2. “Beauty” by Rayna Smith, 3. “The Marching Band Show” by Colton Freeman, honorable mentions presented to “Alone” by Dreeonna Mandville and “Locked Away in a Chest” by Cinthia Pulido
Adult
1. “The Old Mountain Home” by Carlin B. Corsino, 2. “Puddles” by Jennifer A. Hebert, 3. “Belong” by Renee Whitmore, honorable mention presented to “Just Once” by Belvie Jenkins
Fiction
Grades 1-3
1. “The Animal Feast” by Dantzel Asmus, 2. “Witches Great Escape” by Anderson Summers, 3. “The Baseball Tiger” by David McLeran
Grades 4-6
1. “The Storyteller” by Logan Demeyere, 2. “BleeBloe’s First Day of School” by Naomi Saige Guenther, 3. “Stella” by Vera Black, honorable mentions presented to “One Dicey Decagon” by Achilles Dituro, “Donut Man” by Ford Kuester and “Fox” by Grace Chabalko
Grades 7-9
1. “Dream World” by Matthew Walter, 2. “Autumn Magic” by Hudson Asmus, 3. “Elements of Power and Peace” by Leah Mullenix, honorable mention presented to “The New Girl” by Nasya Diaz Lopez
Grades 10-12
1. “The Girl Without a Name” by Wendy M. Asmus, 2. “The Trust” by Grayce Castellanos
Adult
1. “A New Leeds Minute” by Matthew Foster, 2. “The Maybe, Sort of, Kind of, Could be Story of How the Duck Got It’s Quack” by Stephen Murphy, 3. “The Miss Ellie Winchester Spying Case of 1949” by Sandra Fischer, honorable mention presented to “Colorful Conscience” by Danielle Hall
Nonfiction
Grades 1-3
1. “The Siblings” by Ryan Kirby, 2. “Cats” by Vera McLean, 3. “A Little Sister’s Payback” by Eva Marie Bloom, honorable mention presented to “Dr. Pepper” by Thomas Bloom
Grades 4-6
1. “The Perpetua Story” by Vera Black, 2. “The Great Depression” by Grip Goldstein, 3. “Cancer, the Dangerous Disease” by Abigail Schupp
Grades 7-9
1. “To My Mother” by Rosemary Morales Abella, 2. “The King Has Returned from Overseas” by Joel Willardson
3. “Manatees” by Claire Kirby
Grades 10-12
1. “Family: The Best Gift” by Eliana Asmus, 2. “Halloween” by Marcus Xiong
Adult
1. “The Guest Star” by Ashlen Renner, 2. “Ode to My Daddy” by Sonja Murdock, 3. “Miss Beulah” by Sandra Fischer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.