Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is getting ready to kick off the 2022-2023 Moore County Writers’ Competition (MCWC). The competition seeks to nurture the creative spirit and promote superior writing in Moore County.
“Writing and literature have always been at the heart of the Boyd House and Weymouth Center,” says Dr. Miller Johnstone III, Friends of Weymouth board member and chair of the MCWC. “The Moore County Writers’ Competition is another endeavor that invites people to become part of that story while it serves to cultivate and celebrate the outstanding work created by local authors.”
New this year, Weymouth is offering “First Draft - A Writer’s Workshop.” The Workshop, to be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., will offer writing prompts and other helpful exercises to help writers get their creative juices flowing. It is intended for those who are interested in entering the MCWC. The workshop is free, but registration is required.
The contest, sponsored by the Donald and Elizabeth Cooke Foundation, is in its 38th year and is open to elementary students in grades 1-5; middle school students in grades 6-8; high school students in grades 9-12; and adults. The categories are fiction, nonfiction, and poetry.
Entries must be submitted by Nov. 3. Monetary awards will be presented for first, second and third place, and a Certificate of Merit for Honorable Mention within each age group and entry category. All winning entries will be printed in a special writers’ publication available at Weymouth Center.
Johnstone continues, “More important than entry numbers, I really hope that among this year's entrants are first-time authors and those that have never entered a writing competition before.”
