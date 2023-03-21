A standing ovation greeted Vivian Cunningham on Saturday, March 18, an appropriate salute from the assembled crowd for this World War II veteran who was celebrating her 100th birthday. Family, friends and local officials gathered at Chick-fil-A, one of her favorite eateries, to join the festivities.

“We watch a lot of television and movies about the Greatest Generation and we listen to people talk about the Greatest Generation. But it is really special when you can come to a restaurant in our neighborhood and meet a member of the Greatest Generation on her 100th birthday. That is what makes this so special,” said Pinehurst Village Councilman Patrick Pizzella.

Vivian Cunningham photo
Vivian Cunningham with Mayor

Vivian Cunningham received a Centenarian Certificate in honor of her birthday, presented by Mayor John Strickland (right) and Village Councilman Patrick Pizzella
Vivian Cunningham
Lisa Chandler and Vivian Cunningham

Lisa Chandler, Vivian Cunningham, Maria Zone, of Chick-fil-A, and Mark Chandler
Vivian Cunningham letter

