A standing ovation greeted Vivian Cunningham on Saturday, March 18, an appropriate salute from the assembled crowd for this World War II veteran who was celebrating her 100th birthday. Family, friends and local officials gathered at Chick-fil-A, one of her favorite eateries, to join the festivities.
“We watch a lot of television and movies about the Greatest Generation and we listen to people talk about the Greatest Generation. But it is really special when you can come to a restaurant in our neighborhood and meet a member of the Greatest Generation on her 100th birthday. That is what makes this so special,” said Pinehurst Village Councilman Patrick Pizzella.
America entered World War II in December 1941, only a few months following Cunningham’s high school graduation. The following May, Congress instituted the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps, which was later upgraded to full military status as the Women’s Army Corps. The Navy established Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES), where members held the same status as naval reservists and provided support stateside. Cunningham and a friend from high school decided to enlist in the WAVES. In conversation, she explained that navy blue was her color, and she didn’t care for khaki. And as the fourth child of first-generation immigrants from Finland, she had her parents’ support.
Cunningham reported to boot camp in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and was then stationed in Madison, Wis., a yeoman first class (YN1) in clerical work at the Armed Forces Institute, which provided educational opportunities, included the GED and general examination for college level courses for service members. She was decorated with the American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Navy Unit Commendation.
When the war ended, Cunningham took advantage of the GI Bill and attended Lake Forest College, where she finished her degree in three years. She later married and raised her four sons, in Illinois and Minnesota, while working as an administrator in a retirement home facility. She moved to Florida in her 60s, ready to retire in a warmer climate.
“My father passed away young: He was 63. Mother lived independently and stayed involved in the church and with her friends. But as fate would have it, time went on and those people all passed away,” said her son, Bill Cunningham.
An independent contractor, Bill had spent plenty of time exploring North Carolina while his own son was an undergraduate at UNC Chapel Hill. He often stayed in Pinehurst and knew about the area’s excellent golf courses and medical care facilities.
“When Mom couldn’t toot around her car anymore in Florida, it kind of turned into four walls for her. She needed support but didn’t want to be in a retirement home,” he said.
Five years ago, Bill Cunningham moved her to Pinehurst and said she has flourished. She is a member of Pinehurst Country Club and a frequent visitor to the pool.
“My mother took good care of herself when she was younger and is in a lot better shape than many others. She keeps younger friends because they can keep up with her,” Bill said. “We have tremendous support people who are young and active and take Mom everywhere. She is out all the time!”
Cunningham is close to everyone on her support team, particularly her caretaker Lisa (Chandler), “who can do anything,” said her son. “Mother can still walk on her own and she has a good sense of humor. She is living the life she wants.”
Chandler was a key organizer for the Saturday celebration at Chick-fil-A on U.S. 15-501, where Cunningham is a regular customer. One of her many birthday surprises was learning that she had won The Pilot’s recent “Honoring Our Military” photo contest sponsored by Chick-fil-A.
“We are delighted to recognize and honor Vivian on her 100th,” said Maria Zone, marketing and hospitality director of Chick-fil-A n Southern PInes. “Chick-fil-A’s motto is to be the most caring company in the world, and opportunities like this to recognize a military veteran who has given her all to our country really means a lot of our team.”
The crowd of well–wishers at the restaurant included Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland, who presented Cunningham with a certificate honoring her milestone birthday, and a delegation from the Moore Republican Women. She was also presented with a Living Legend Proclamation from the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, acknowledging her trailblazing service and willingness to “free a man to fight,” which helped pave the way for thousands of women to follow and serve the nation in peace and war. The local Quilts of Valor chapter presented Cunningham with a Quilt of Service, earlier this month, and Cunningham was also presented with a framed letter signed by State Sen. Tom McInnis, accompanied by a North Carolina state flag that had flown over the General Assembly.
On Saturday, Lowes Foods in Southern Pines donated an enormous birthday cake for the celebration and Chick-fil-A also set out a lunch spread for the assembled crowd. Chandler had also organized a birthday card drive, asking for greetings to be sent to Cunningham’s home, and there was also a collection box at Chick-fil-A. By Saturday, Cunningham had amassed several hundred cards, which her son said she would enjoy rereading each day.
A highlight was a personal letter, read aloud at Cunningham’s party, from Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, vice chief of Naval Operations. “Your personal example of service and that of your entire generation, continue to serve as a source of great inspiration to our sailors and Marines today,” she stated. “Thank you for your service and for paving the way for women like me to follow!”
