On a hot Monday in August, a local World War II pilot took to the air again.
Two volunteer pilots landed a1940 Stearman biplane at the Moore County Airport. Sponsored by Dream Flights, the two have been crisscrossing the country to give pilots of the Greatest Generation one more flight in an open cockpit biplane.
One of the primary trainers in the 1940s, most World War II pilots had the pleasure of learning to fly in a Stearman.
Bill Hipple, of Pinehurst, now 103, did not get his primary training in a Stearman; he got his wings in the Vultee BT-13, known as the Vultee Vibrator. He went on to fly the mighty B-24 bomber over Germany.
Asked about some of his adventures during the war, Hipple says that he had a number of flying hours over Germany with only three engines working. His entire crew survived the war, and he is the last man standing.
“I loved flying formation,” he says. “I really don’t know why, but it was just fun.” That is a skill most pilots tolerate, but don’t like.
Hipple never got back into flying after the war, even though he spent some time in the New Jersey National Guard.
“Until this flight, I never got back into a small airplane, let alone an open cockpit,” he says.
For more information, visit dreamflights.org.
