Hipple

Bill Hipple gives the thumbs up for the flight to begin

On a hot Monday in August, a local World War II pilot took to the air again.

Two volunteer pilots landed a1940 Stearman biplane at the Moore County Airport. Sponsored by Dream Flights, the two have been crisscrossing the country to give pilots of the Greatest Generation one more flight in an open cockpit biplane.

One of the primary trainers in the 1940s, most World War II pilots had the pleasure of learning to fly in a Stearman.

Bill Hipple, of Pinehurst, now 103, did not get his primary training in a Stearman; he got his wings in the Vultee BT-13, known as the Vultee Vibrator. He went on to fly the mighty B-24 bomber over Germany.

Asked about some of his adventures during the war, Hipple says that he had a number of flying hours over Germany with only three engines working. His entire crew survived the war, and he is the last man standing.

“I loved flying formation,” he says. “I really don’t know why, but it was just fun.” That is a skill most pilots tolerate, but don’t like.

Hipple never got back into flying after the war, even though he spent some time in the New Jersey National Guard.

“Until this flight, I never got back into a small airplane, let alone an open cockpit,” he says.

For more information, visit dreamflights.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days