The Arts Council of Moore County announces the Campbell House Galleries September exhibit, featuring paintings by Sandhills Photography Club and work by glassblower Wayne Manning.
A Meet-the-Artist reception is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsors for this event include Whistle Stop Press, Rick Norland and Jo DeWitt Wilson.
The Sandhills Photography Club was created in 1983 to provide a forum for the exchange of information, to develop membership potential and public interest in the art of photography. The group meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at The O’Neal School auditorium on Airport Road. The meetings are open to members and visitors. For more information, visit www.SandhillsPhotographyClub.org.
Wayne Manning has been blowing glass for 20 years and is currently teaching art in the Moore County Schools. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in art from Salisbury University in Maryland, he started his career at Simon Pearce in Vermont, moving from apprentice to glassblower in a short time.
Later working with Jeff Auxer in Maryland, he outfitted many Ocean City hotels with extravagant chandeliers.
The exhibition is free and open to the public and will be on display at Campbell House Galleries from Sept. 3-24. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
