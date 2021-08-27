The Arts Council of Moore County announces the Campbell House Galleries September exhibit, featuring paintings by Sandhills Photography Club and work by glassblower Wayne Manning.

A Meet-the-Artist reception is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsors for this event include Whistle Stop Press, Rick Norland and Jo DeWitt Wilson.

The Sandhills Photography Club was created in 1983 to provide a forum for the exchange of information, to develop membership potential and public interest in the art of photography. The group meets the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at The O’Neal School auditorium on Airport Road. The meetings are open to members and visitors. For more information, visit www.SandhillsPhotographyClub.org.

Wayne Manning has been blowing glass for 20 years and is currently teaching art in the Moore County Schools. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in art from Salisbury University in Maryland, he started his career at Simon Pearce in Vermont, moving from apprentice to glassblower in a short time.

Later working with Jeff Auxer in Maryland, he outfitted many Ocean City hotels with extravagant chandeliers.

The exhibition is free and open to the public and will be on display at Campbell House Galleries from Sept. 3-24. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.

For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days