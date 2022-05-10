The Woodlake Women’s Club Volunteer of the Year award was created to recognize those outstanding volunteers whose unselfish and dedicated service to Woodlake has made a significant difference in the community and mirrors the commitment to success all over North Carolina.
Bonnie Laurich goes above and beyond as a volunteer, and has been outstanding her whole adult life.
As an Army wife, Laurich made a difference every place she lived. Whether it was taking care of soldiers and their families, volunteering at the various schools her boys attended, being involved in the military and civilian community wherever they lived, especially the religious community, and having her own career, Laurich always made time for others. She loves nothing more than taking care of others.
Since their arrival at Woodlake, Laurich has been active and involved.
Her passion has been the Women’s Club annual gingerbread program. She is also very involved in the Vass Lions Club helping with their annual Christmas basket program, the school grant program, the Vass Lakeview Elementary and Crains Creek Middle School garden programs, and she is also the co-chair for their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. She has volunteered at the Lake Surf pool for the past three summers, volunteered for the U.S. Kids Golf tournament in Moore County, has served on various social events committee, holiday parties, and last, but not least, she leads the annual effort to have flowers planted at the front gate guard house to bring joy to all who enter Woodlake.
