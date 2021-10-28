Woodlake Womans Club recently had a jewelry sale in order to raise money for philanthropic endeavors in Moore County. As an integral part of the resurgence of our community, the Woodlake Women's Club is united in their dedication to volunteer community service.
While diverse in age, interests, and experiences, all clubwomen are united by a desire to create positive change in our community and those surrounding in Moore County. Members participate in informative, interesting and inspiring programs that help us learn more about what we can do to improve the quality of life in our neighborhood and community. We strive to explore and sharpen our skills that lead to personal advancement.
Our community banded to face a horrific storm years ago and built life long friendships. We are instrumental in encouraging women to be their best selves and realizing that we are stronger when we come together. Working as a team to clean up and restore Woodlake, with our golf course, lake and buildings, our organization takes pride in the fact that no matter how long and how much is required, we shall remain united together.
Unfortunately, women often end up getting trapped in unconscious patterns of behavior, which are detrimental to their growth and success. Thus, a focus of the Woodlake Women's Club is to empower women to share their experiences with one another in hopes that their words and actions will inspire, and more importantly, uplift them. We are all about helping women enhance and enrich themselves.
