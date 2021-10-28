Woodlake

Joyce Wirsing, Bonnie Laurich, Debbie Jansen and Heather Martens

 COURTESY OF GLORIA POLAKOF

Woodlake  Womans Club recently had a jewelry sale in order to raise money for philanthropic endeavors in Moore County. As an integral part of the resurgence of our community, the Woodlake Women's Club is united in their dedication to volunteer community service. 

While diverse in age, interests, and experiences, all clubwomen are united by a desire to create positive change in our community and those surrounding in Moore County. Members participate in informative, interesting and inspiring programs that help us learn more about what we can do to improve the quality of life in our neighborhood and community. We strive to explore and sharpen our skills that lead to personal advancement. 

Our community banded to face a horrific storm years ago and built life long friendships. We are instrumental in encouraging women to be their best selves and realizing that we are stronger when we come together.  Working as a team to clean up and restore Woodlake, with our golf course, lake and buildings, our organization takes pride in the fact that no matter how long and how much is required, we shall remain united together.  

Unfortunately, women often end up getting trapped in unconscious patterns of behavior, which are detrimental to their growth and success. Thus, a focus of the Woodlake Women's Club is to empower women to share their experiences with one another in hopes that their words and actions will inspire, and more importantly, uplift them.  We are all about helping women enhance and enrich themselves.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days