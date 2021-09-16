Woodlake Women

Pictured the current executive board Debbie Jansen (left), treasurer; Missy Meyer, vice president; Heather Martens, president; and Laura Giles, secretary.

 COURTESY OF TARA FITZGERALD

The Woodlake Women’s Club kicked off their new year with a private luncheon at Valenti’s Italian Restaurant in Vass.

With all of the revitalization and restoration taking place within Woodlake, the club is anticipating one of their most exciting years yet. The club includes more than 70 active members, and while they have social gatherings regularly, they also donate their time, talents and resources to help support many important community programs.

One of their most successful initiatives is known as “The Gingerbread Program,” which partners with the local elementary school to provide a special Christmas to 60 children in need. Another great project is “Birds and Blooms of Woodlake.” The garden and bird  club is making a donation to Festival of Trees, which benefits children who have special developmental needs at Sandhills Children's Center, helping to provide vital therapies ensuring these children have the very best start in life. 

“Woodlake is becoming the place to be,” says a spokesman.

