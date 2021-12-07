Scot

Laura Scot

On Nov. 11, the Woodlake Women’s Club featured a presentation by ARTworks Vass at Valenti’s Italian restaurant. This is part of the club’s endeavor to showcase and support local community businesses.

ARTworks is a labor of love thatis part gallery, part classroom, and part artists’ studios. “Their goal is to be a place in the community where artists and art lovers gather for inspiration, creativity and conversation,” says Laura Scot, spokesperson and local artist. She described to the Woodlake women the wide variety of classes and workshops for youth and adults of all skill levels in ceramics, printmaking, drawing, painting, book arts, jewelry, glass and more.

The Woodlake Women’s Club meets the second Thursday of every month and features stimulating speakers who cover a wide variety of interesting topics.

