Woodlake Mermaids, a lively group of women who spend summers aqua-jogging, were recently serenaded poolside by a 15-year-old violinist.
As the ladies swayed in the water, Gunnar Henry’s bow stroked the strings of his violin to create a delightful array of classical music. One mermaid commented that Gunnar’s sounds were the epitome of stress reduction, which happens to be a significant benefit of aqua jogging.
Henry is the grandson of Connie Henry, who has lived in Woodlake for 32 years and spends every day in the pool during the summer months. He recently completed five weeks at the Eastern Music Festival, in Greensboro, which provides a higher level of musical instruction to young musicians who travel from across the United States and globally to enrich their talents and take a pivotal step toward a career in performing arts.
When he was 2 years old his parents, Patty and Chris, took young Henry to a bluegrass festival, and he was hooked.
“I loved the feeling the music gave me deep in my soul,” says Henry.
Shortly thereafter, he started playing the ukulele and within days the music made an immediate impact. Building finger strength and sensitivity, he quickly found his interest in classical music and turned to the violin. His parents saw his engaging interest in violin and within months started him studying Suzuki violin.
He went on to attend Denver School of Arts, as an orchestra major, committed to fostering a lifelong love of the arts in a culturally diverse, academically challenging environment.
Now 15 years old, Henry plays in the Boise High School Chamber Orchestra, and the Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra as principal violinist.
