On an absolutely stunning day with sunny skies and mild temperatures, the very first Mid South Goes PINK Women’s Golf Tournament was launched.
Women, men, local business owners, residents, and people from all over North Carolina and beyond joined together to raise money for the battle against breast cancer.
All proceeds were donated to the Chapel Hill Breast Cancer Foundation (CHBCF), a nonprofit organization with the singular mission of supporting discovery-phase breast cancer research projects at Duke University, the University of North Carolina, and Wake Forest University. Information can be found at www.chbcf.com.
The tournament was launched with funky, rousing tunes by Fun Times by DJ Robert White, who successfully got everyone grooving on the driving range. Following an inspirational greeting by Barb Syler, the event leader, a special and solemn ceremonial first drive recognized the players who are breast cancer survivors — and honored the victims in our memories.
The day progressed with a Captain’s Choice Scramble format, lots of crazy games (including the longest drive of a marshmallow), themed beverage tables provided by gentleman members of Mid South Club, and lots of revelry in the clubhouse at the end.
This effort raised a whopping $25,140. The planning team gathered together to present a check to CHBCF Founder Ann Petersen and co-chair Ginny Meihaus.
“Many thanks to all of the small businesses and private individuals that supported this very worthwhile effort,” says a spokesman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.