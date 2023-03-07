The Department of Continuing Education at Sandhills Community College is offering a course uniquely designed for women who are retired or soon to be retired, titled “Financial Decision Making for Women.” The class begins Tuesday, March 14, at 3 p.m., and will continue on Tuesday afternoon for four sessions, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The course will be led by Noelle Granville, a certified financial planner and a certified senior adviser with Granville Financial in Pinehurst.
In addition to learning investment jargon and exploring techniques of financial planning and selecting investments, Granville will emphasize several areas that are especially critical to women during retirement years: preservation of capital, maintaining adequate liquidity, income generation, estate planning techniques, reducing income taxes, long term care planning and the new legislation of Secure Act 2 and how it impacts retirement accounts.
Participants will be introduced to special features of North Carolina income tax laws and North Carolina estate and probate laws.
Guest speakers will include an estate attorney and a certified public accountant.
The registration fee for these courses is $40 per person. Register to attend by calling Sandhills Community College at (910) 695-3980. Registration will continue through the first class. The class code is 1030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.