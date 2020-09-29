Last year, several members of Women of the Pines ad hoc committee informed President Lauri Michelich that they had a strong desire to take fundraising to a new level.
“Establishing a new website, creating a contemporary distinctive logo and expanding its social presence in the community are paramount to reach that goal,” committee members say.
Michelich planted the seed with her board and website designer Mary Ann Gerney, of Oakmont eMedia, was retained.
Designing a new logo and having it approved by the membership was still in flux when the gavel was passed to a new president — Janice Davis. “When Davis met with her new board in July, she was adamant that Women of the Pines needed to venture into new territory if it was going to be attractive to prospective partners and sponsors and generate more money for charity,” says a spokesman. “This entailed a strategic transformation with branding.”
Davis says she was surprised at how many people she met who did not have a good understanding of Women of the Pines and who they are and the good things they do for the community.
“She was determined to change that,” says the spokesman. “In September, the general members had an opportunity to vote on one of five potential logos designed by graphic artist Megan Schofield, of Virginia Beach, Va.”
Davis says she was excited by the enthusiastic response, as one of the designs received 67 percent of the vote. The new logo was unveiled at the September business meeting at the Weymouth Gardens. More than 40 members attended the meeting and were introduced to the new board and ad hoc committee members. Website designer Mary Ann Gerney was introduced to the group and briefly talked about the new website, which is www.womenofthepines.org.
Davis informed the members of all the work that had been accomplished since June and stressed ways to navigate the COVID-19 environment in order to do fundraising.
“Members are the heart and soul of the organization, not the conductor or chosen leaders,” she says, challenging each member to consider her role in making our mission happen this coming year.
